Whew! Classes are over. Finals are complete. Now take a moment and just breathe. Breathe in for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5… And breathe out for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. You worked hard this semester, and you’ve earned a well-deserved break. But sometimes after a hectic or stressful period of life, like finals, it can be hard to calm a busy mind and truly enjoy downtime.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO