General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Willow Tait Turns Down Another Life Saving Option
Willow Tait has made it infinitely clear on General Hospital that she is incapable of looking out for her own interests. First, she refused treatment for her aggressive cancer during her first trimester in order to protect her unborn baby. (Did she not realize that if she died before giving birth, her baby would too?) Considering Willow’s flawed decision-making skills, we suspect she’ll turn down another life-saving procedure, as well.
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
GH Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Deceit, Demands, And Daring Moves
The GH spoilers for December 5 – 16, 2022 reveal rescue attempts, lies and manipulations, shocking discoveries, and dangerous confrontations. You won’t want to miss a moment of what’s coming as the holiday season begins. GH Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is back in...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
