Read full article on original website
Related
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
Wheat Scoop: Register for the 2023 Women Managing the Farm Conference
Meaningful conversations between women farmers, rural business leaders and landowners have been a goal of the Women Managing the Farm Conference since the event began in 2005, and the 2023 meeting is no exception. The conference will be held February 15-17 in Manhattan. From ag advocacy at large and small scales to the impact of military aggression on global food security to mental health, the 2023 Women Managing the Conference offers women the chance to explore how to grow their operations, their communities and themselves.
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
Kansas Chamber launches new legislative app
Just in time for the upcoming legislative session, the Kansas Chamber this week launched a new legislative app that provides direct access to the latest information about state lawmakers, committees, bills and much more. The new app is sponsored by AT&T. “Kansans need an on-the-go connection to the Kansas Legislature...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Kan. man jailed after crash, fire during high-speed chase
GEARY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday during a pursuit by law enforcement in Geary County. The Kansas HIghway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Brad W. Briand, 43, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 244 fleeing law enforcement. The...
Police: 2,500 fentanyl pills, cocaine seized from 2 Kan. dealers
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street, according to a media release. As a result of this warrant, over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0