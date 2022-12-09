Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
wlrn.org
Sundial: He invented our Cuban coffee ‘ventanitas.’ How Versailles' late founder changed Miami forever
What would Miami be without its famous ventanitas — the little coffee windows tucked into the sides of restaurants around South Florida?. Sundial’s new host Carlos Frías knows a little about cafecitos and croquetas. As the former food editor of the Miami Herald, the Cuban American has spent time reporting on the origins of the ventanitas as the town squares that influence so much of our culture.
WSVN-TV
Miami Hurricanes first-year player becomes fan favorite
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new University of Miami Hurricanes player is taking fans by storm. Norchad Omier is the first player born and raised in Nicaragua to play Division 1 college basketball. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound player has an appetite for the ball and he makes sure to let his team...
miamicurated.com
A New Source for Private Chefs in Miami
The dinner with INTUEAT chef Ben Schrank will go down as one of my best of the year. It was comparable to a seven-course eating extravaganza that I previously enjoyed at the hands of a two-star Michelin chef in Cabo San Lucas. A difference? In the case of the former, I was able to collaborate on choosing the menu with the chef, and it was prepared and served in my apartment for a party of four. It all happened because of INTUEAT, a luxury on-demand dining platform featuring private chefs in Miami and South Florida.
Speedy Local Running Back Chris Johnson Commits to Miami Hurricanes Football
Miami keeps one of the top skill position players in south Florida with Dillard High School product on board
tamaractalk.com
2 Swimmers From TS Aquatics in Tamarac Make College Picks
A pair of swimmers from TS Aquatics in Tamarac officially announced their college picks. Mason Green of J.P. Taravella High School officially committed to swim at Howard University in Washington, D.C., for the 2023 season. The senior, who trains at the TS Aquatics center in Tamarac, had an incredible season...
Joshua Horton Wins State Title, Ready to Help Canes?
Miami defensive tackle recruit Joshua Horton is a state champion.
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
FIU hosts author of controversial book on 'Cuban privilege'
MIAMI - On Friday evening, Florida International University hosted the author of a controversial new book that explores Cuban advantages in U.S. immigration law.The event was held at FIU's Modesto Maidique campus.Miami-Dade commissioner Kevin Moreno says the book is "anti-Cuban" and promotes hate. CBS4's Ivan Taylor spoke to the commissioner and reached out to the author of the book. FIU is reiterating they are not promoting the book called, "Cuban Privilege: The making of immigrant inequality in America," but their hosting the author is prompting controversy."I think the Cuban Research Institute should not be hosting an event of this sort," said Commissioner...
Pompano Beach High will attract an international gathering of students and educators
Pompano Beach – One could say Pompano Beach High School will play host to a United Nations meeting of sorts in January, and in many ways they’d be correct. From Jan. 19 through Jan. 28, Pompano will host the sixth International Summit 2023. The theme is Worldwide Collaboration: Connected Learning on a Global Scale. Students, teachers, and administrators from as many as 20 countries will meet, study, socialize, collaborate, and explore cultural and educational similarities and differences.
News Channel Nebraska
10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
sflcn.com
Miami-Dade County Alphas Honor Founders’ Through Service
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated celebrated the fraternity’s 117 anniversary on Saturday, December 4, by serving the residents of the Overtown community in Miami. The Iota Pi Lambda and Beta Beta Lambda chapters hosted the service event at The Green Haven Project,...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet
Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health Foundation Celebrates JPMorgan Chase’s Art Donation to Miami Cancer Institute
December 9, 2022 – Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute recently hosted an evening celebration featuring the unveiling of an art collection donated by JPMorgan Chase to Baptist Health Foundation for an installation at the Institute. The collection comprises a selection of handcrafted quilts and textiles, part of the JPMorgan Chase Art Collection, which were created by artists from around the globe between 1880 and the late 20th century.
NBC Miami
8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts
Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
fiu.edu
School’s out! Now it’s time to focus on rest and recovery over winter break
Whew! Classes are over. Finals are complete. Now take a moment and just breathe. Breathe in for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5… And breathe out for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. You worked hard this semester, and you’ve earned a well-deserved break. But sometimes after a hectic or stressful period of life, like finals, it can be hard to calm a busy mind and truly enjoy downtime.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
Comments / 0