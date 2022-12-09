ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. Named First-Team All-Americans, Tommy Eichenberg a Second-Team All-American by the FWAA

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Finishes Third in Voting for 2022 Heisman Trophy

For the second year in a row, C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist but watched someone else lift the trophy. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2021, Stroud finished third in this year’s Heisman race, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (the winner of this year’s Heisman) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Zach Harrison Accepts Invitation to Senior Bowl

Zach Harrison is the first Buckeye to accept an invitation to this year’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl announced Monday that Harrison will be among the players participating in this year’s pre-draft all-star game in Mobile, Alabama. Harrison is regarded as one of Ohio State’s top prospects for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Explosive Plays "Ruined the Whole Day" Against Michigan, And Jim Knowles Must Adjust to Avoid A Similar Fate Against Georgia

The Ohio State defense gave up 35 plays of 20 or more yards to opposing offenses in the first 11 games of the season. Only seven of those went for touchdowns. Then Michigan gashed the Buckeyes on six different plays of 20-plus yards on Nov. 26. The Wolverines got in the end zone on five of them, and each score was well over 20 yards.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Eleven Warriors

A Look Back at the 1993 Citrus Bowl, Ohio State’s Only Previous Matchup with Georgia

In 132 seasons of Ohio State football before this year, the Buckeyes have only played the Georgia Bulldogs once. That matchup came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. As Ohio State prepares to play Georgia for the second time in this year’s Peach Bowl, nearly 30 years to the day of the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, we take a look back at the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs and how it played out.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy