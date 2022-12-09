Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. Named First-Team All-Americans, Tommy Eichenberg a Second-Team All-American by the FWAA

In 132 seasons of Ohio State football before this year, the Buckeyes have only played the Georgia Bulldogs once. That matchup came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. As Ohio State prepares to play Georgia for the second time in this year’s Peach Bowl, nearly 30 years to the day of the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, we take a look back at the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs and how it played out.

