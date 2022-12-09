Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. Named First-Team All-Americans, Tommy Eichenberg a Second-Team All-American by the FWAA

Read full article on original website
The Prime Successor: Jackson State Expected To Name T.C. Taylor New Head Coach
Jackson State is expected to name an alum and assistant coach the new head football coach after the Celebration Bowl.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Finishes Third in Voting for 2022 Heisman Trophy
For the second year in a row, C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist but watched someone else lift the trophy. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2021, Stroud finished third in this year’s Heisman race, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (the winner of this year’s Heisman) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
Eleven Warriors
Desmond Howard Snubs C.J. Stroud, Deion Sanders is Flipping Commits and the Army-Navy Game Hits the Over
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. The C.J. Stroud-Desmond Howard Handshake That Didn't Happen. During the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony, Howard decided to make a joke about Stroud and the Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End Zach Harrison Accepts Invitation to Senior Bowl
Zach Harrison is the first Buckeye to accept an invitation to this year’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl announced Monday that Harrison will be among the players participating in this year’s pre-draft all-star game in Mobile, Alabama. Harrison is regarded as one of Ohio State’s top prospects for...
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays "Ruined the Whole Day" Against Michigan, And Jim Knowles Must Adjust to Avoid A Similar Fate Against Georgia
The Ohio State defense gave up 35 plays of 20 or more yards to opposing offenses in the first 11 games of the season. Only seven of those went for touchdowns. Then Michigan gashed the Buckeyes on six different plays of 20-plus yards on Nov. 26. The Wolverines got in the end zone on five of them, and each score was well over 20 yards.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
A Look Back at the 1993 Citrus Bowl, Ohio State’s Only Previous Matchup with Georgia
In 132 seasons of Ohio State football before this year, the Buckeyes have only played the Georgia Bulldogs once. That matchup came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. As Ohio State prepares to play Georgia for the second time in this year’s Peach Bowl, nearly 30 years to the day of the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, we take a look back at the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs and how it played out.
