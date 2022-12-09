2022 · 6-7-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. The Brock Purdy legend grows. Years from now, Tom Brady can grab his grandkids and tell them quite the story: "Kids, once upon a time, Grandpa Tom played against Brock Purdy once … in his first NFL start." And it no doubt will blow their minds. By then, Purdy will be entering his 18th NFL season, attempting to overtake Brady's Super Bowl ring mark. Wait, too strong a reaction to Purdy's effort against the Buccaneers? Perhaps. But it was hard not to be impressed at Purdy's poise and touch, purloining the attention away from Brady in his return to the Bay Area. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD, all while dominating the Bucs so much that FOX switched over to Sam Darnold versus Geno Smith mid-third quarter. And here's another wild one: In the second quarter alone on Sunday, Purdy completed more deep, outside-the-numbers TD passes (two) than Jimmy Garoppolo has had over the past three seasons combined. Christian McCaffrey and Garoppolo have the same number of such passes this season (one). The second of those Purdy TDs came right before halftime after Purdy appeared to have a first-half pick, but the Bucs were called for defensive holding on the play. On the next snap, Purdy went vertical -- taking a shot after the ball left his hand -- and delivered to Brandon Aiyuk to make it a stunning 28-zip lead for San Francisco. What was most striking was Kyle Shanahan's trust level in the former Mr. Irrelevant. Shanahan was giving him chances to make plays, not just not lose the game in his first start. Which looms large, considering …

