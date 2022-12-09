Read full article on original website
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 15 waiver wire
As Porky Pig says, tha-budda-butha-thuba-buthat’s all folks. With the fantasy regular season now in the books, you're either in or out (or you play in an abnormal league that starts playoffs after Week 15?) ... and if you're in, it's crunch time. (Oh, and if you're out, check your league's waiver rules -- if you're not locked out, you can still make some critical moves to avoid losing the Toilet Bowl ... or just to enrage the teams in the postseason).
NFL
Commanders QB Carson Wentz activated off IR, to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup
Carson Wentz's stay on injured reserve is complete. Washington on Monday activated the quarterback, who will serve as the backup to Taylor Heinicke. Wentz landed on IR in Week 7 after he suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, ruling him out for at least a month and handing the keys to the Commanders offense to Heinicke. Wentz ended up missing nearly two months, giving Heinicke plenty of time to earn the starting job.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Patriots-Cardinals game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) Both second-place finishers in their respective divisions a season ago, the Patriots and Cardinals are slated to take each other on under much different circumstances one year later. Despite entering the contest with a .500 record, the Patriots sit in last place in the...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night
Depth wins for New England. This game got ugly on the injury front early. New England lost DeVante Parker to a head injury and defensive back Jack Jones to a knee ailment early, then watched bulldozing running back Rhamondre Stevenson exit with an ankle injury. Stevenson returned briefly before leaving for good, thinning out the Patriots' list of game-changers on the road. No matter for Bill Belichick's squad, which turned to its depth to take home a win. South Dakota State product Pierre Strong finally saw the field after spending most of the season on ice and didn't waste much time before making an impact, catching a Mac Jones pass for a 16-yard gain and using his top-flight speed to race around the left end for a 44-yard gain on the ground, setting up a game-tying Nick Folk field goal. Sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris joined the party, too, picking up 32 yards and scoring a touchdown on his first three carries to give the Patriots an early 7-3 lead. The offense was far from perfect, but the Patriots were able to turn to their lesser-known players to win a game they absolutely needed at this point in the season. We shouldn't expect anything less from a Belichick squad.
NFL
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says WR Deebo Samuel likely suffered high ankle sprain vs. Bucs
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. The 49ers WR is believed to have avoided a major injury and is still being evaluated to learn more about his injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Head...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Injury roundup: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot), Akiem Hicks (foot) expected to play vs. 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) are both expected to play Sunday against the 49ers despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Fournette popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and...
NFL
The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The rebirth of a former No. 1 overall pick. -- Troubling signs for the Chiefs?. -- Whether ANOTHER former No. 1 overall pick can...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury
Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the fear is Murray suffered a serious injury, and an MRI and other tests are forthcoming. Following the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it "doesn't look good," but the team would know more in the morning.
NFL
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion protocol) exits early in loss to Ravens
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was placed in concussion protocol early in Pittsburgh's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett for the Steelers. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting for an injured Lamar Jackson, also was placed in concussion protocol and did not return. Backup Anthony Brown...
NFL
Falcons' Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder becoming starter 'performance-based' decision; Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Desmond Ridder season is upon us. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday that the Atlanta Falcons will start the third-round rookie coming out of the bye this Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. "We're going to make a switch at quarterback," Smith said. "Desmond Ridder will be the starter... It's a...
NFL
Panthers improve to 5-8, 'ride behind' interim coach Steve Wilks with chance to reach postseason
Steve Wilks has the Carolina Panthers poised to make noise down the stretch. Carolina bludgeoned the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24, on Sunday to earn their first road win in more than a year. Players credited Wilks with keeping the team together despite the early season struggles that led to Matt Rhule's...
NFL
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) expected back in regular season; QB Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) day to day
There's good news in Santa Clara. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected back during the regular season after suffering MCL and ankle sprains during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with an oblique/ribs injury, the team announced on Monday.
NFL
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Close victory over one-win Texans 'will serve us more' than blowouts
The Dallas Cowboys needed a furious comeback to beat the woeful, one-win Houston Texans at home on Sunday. The Cowboys decided to play up the positive side of the test from the worst team in the NFL, insisting it would steel them for a postseason run. "I think anytime you...
NFL
Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up
We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
NFL
NFL panic meter: Are you serious, Raiders? Can Giants, Seahawks, Dolphins escape tailspin?
With just four Sundays left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the pressure's increasing across the league. And it's getting to some folks. As playoff and division races heat up, it's time to drill down on certain teams at risk of fading into the background. That's right: It's time to...
NFL
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 6-7-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. The Brock Purdy legend grows. Years from now, Tom Brady can grab his grandkids and tell them quite the story: "Kids, once upon a time, Grandpa Tom played against Brock Purdy once … in his first NFL start." And it no doubt will blow their minds. By then, Purdy will be entering his 18th NFL season, attempting to overtake Brady's Super Bowl ring mark. Wait, too strong a reaction to Purdy's effort against the Buccaneers? Perhaps. But it was hard not to be impressed at Purdy's poise and touch, purloining the attention away from Brady in his return to the Bay Area. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD, all while dominating the Bucs so much that FOX switched over to Sam Darnold versus Geno Smith mid-third quarter. And here's another wild one: In the second quarter alone on Sunday, Purdy completed more deep, outside-the-numbers TD passes (two) than Jimmy Garoppolo has had over the past three seasons combined. Christian McCaffrey and Garoppolo have the same number of such passes this season (one). The second of those Purdy TDs came right before halftime after Purdy appeared to have a first-half pick, but the Bucs were called for defensive holding on the play. On the next snap, Purdy went vertical -- taking a shot after the ball left his hand -- and delivered to Brandon Aiyuk to make it a stunning 28-zip lead for San Francisco. What was most striking was Kyle Shanahan's trust level in the former Mr. Irrelevant. Shanahan was giving him chances to make plays, not just not lose the game in his first start. Which looms large, considering …
NFL
Cowboys activating James Washington (foot) off IR; WR to make team debut vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting reinforcements for the stretch run of the 2022 season. Wide receiver James Washington (foot) is being activated off injured reserve and is set to play in Sunday's home game versus the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Cowboys coach...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 12
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-8-0 GAME DAY ELEVATIONS. WR Pharoh Cooper. TE Maxx Williams. 2022 · 5-8-0 OTHER NEWS.
