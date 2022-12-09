ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 15 waiver wire

As Porky Pig says, tha-budda-butha-thuba-buthat’s all folks. With the fantasy regular season now in the books, you're either in or out (or you play in an abnormal league that starts playoffs after Week 15?) ... and if you're in, it's crunch time. (Oh, and if you're out, check your league's waiver rules -- if you're not locked out, you can still make some critical moves to avoid losing the Toilet Bowl ... or just to enrage the teams in the postseason).
NFL

Commanders QB Carson Wentz activated off IR, to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup

Carson Wentz's stay on injured reserve is complete. Washington on Monday activated the quarterback, who will serve as the backup to Taylor Heinicke. Wentz landed on IR in Week 7 after he suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, ruling him out for at least a month and handing the keys to the Commanders offense to Heinicke. Wentz ended up missing nearly two months, giving Heinicke plenty of time to earn the starting job.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Depth wins for New England. This game got ugly on the injury front early. New England lost DeVante Parker to a head injury and defensive back Jack Jones to a knee ailment early, then watched bulldozing running back Rhamondre Stevenson exit with an ankle injury. Stevenson returned briefly before leaving for good, thinning out the Patriots' list of game-changers on the road. No matter for Bill Belichick's squad, which turned to its depth to take home a win. South Dakota State product Pierre Strong finally saw the field after spending most of the season on ice and didn't waste much time before making an impact, catching a Mac Jones pass for a 16-yard gain and using his top-flight speed to race around the left end for a 44-yard gain on the ground, setting up a game-tying Nick Folk field goal. Sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris joined the party, too, picking up 32 yards and scoring a touchdown on his first three carries to give the Patriots an early 7-3 lead. The offense was far from perfect, but the Patriots were able to turn to their lesser-known players to win a game they absolutely needed at this point in the season. We shouldn't expect anything less from a Belichick squad.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury

Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the fear is Murray suffered a serious injury, and an MRI and other tests are forthcoming. Following the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it "doesn't look good," but the team would know more in the morning.
NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion protocol) exits early in loss to Ravens

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was placed in concussion protocol early in Pittsburgh's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett for the Steelers. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting for an injured Lamar Jackson, also was placed in concussion protocol and did not return. Backup Anthony Brown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up

We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

2022 · 6-7-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. The Brock Purdy legend grows. Years from now, Tom Brady can grab his grandkids and tell them quite the story: "Kids, once upon a time, Grandpa Tom played against Brock Purdy once … in his first NFL start." And it no doubt will blow their minds. By then, Purdy will be entering his 18th NFL season, attempting to overtake Brady's Super Bowl ring mark. Wait, too strong a reaction to Purdy's effort against the Buccaneers? Perhaps. But it was hard not to be impressed at Purdy's poise and touch, purloining the attention away from Brady in his return to the Bay Area. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD, all while dominating the Bucs so much that FOX switched over to Sam Darnold versus Geno Smith mid-third quarter. And here's another wild one: In the second quarter alone on Sunday, Purdy completed more deep, outside-the-numbers TD passes (two) than Jimmy Garoppolo has had over the past three seasons combined. Christian McCaffrey and Garoppolo have the same number of such passes this season (one). The second of those Purdy TDs came right before halftime after Purdy appeared to have a first-half pick, but the Bucs were called for defensive holding on the play. On the next snap, Purdy went vertical -- taking a shot after the ball left his hand -- and delivered to Brandon Aiyuk to make it a stunning 28-zip lead for San Francisco. What was most striking was Kyle Shanahan's trust level in the former Mr. Irrelevant. Shanahan was giving him chances to make plays, not just not lose the game in his first start. Which looms large, considering …
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-8-0 GAME DAY ELEVATIONS. WR Pharoh Cooper. TE Maxx Williams. 2022 · 5-8-0 OTHER NEWS.

