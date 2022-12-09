Read full article on original website
2news.com
Suspect in Monday Shooting, Sunday Robbery Arrested
Investigators believe Thomas shot someone on N. McCarran Blvd. on Monday. Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night.
2news.com
Police: Suspect Robbed Gas Station Before Drive-by Shooting in Sparks
Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night. Police arrested 46-year-old O'Neil Thomas on Tuesday night for his alleged involvement of a drive-by shooting on Monday near Lincoln Way and McCarran Boulevard near the Sparks Marina. During their investigation,...
2news.com
Man Accused of Intentionally Setting Home, Car on Fire in Reno
Authorities have arrested a man they say intentionally set a home and a car on fire in Reno. Reno fire investigators and Reno police officers arrested 30-year-old Victor Andrade on one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree arson on Tuesday. Fire investigators say Andrade set fire to...
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
2news.com
Two Suspects In 2021 Killing Arrested
Cristian Barcenas and Daniel Mendez are now facing open murder charges. Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021.
WHSV
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive
Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
wsvaonline.com
Men involved in shooting will serve time in federal prison
A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August of last year, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms. U-S Attorney Chris Kavanaugh reports that 43-year-old Markel Morton received a 12-year prison term while 40-year-old Adrian Anderson got...
2news.com
Sparks Man Faces Life in Prison After Guilty Plea in Deadly Shooting
A Sparks man faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a deadly shooting in 2021. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Dante Giovinni Degrado pleaded guilty to killing Juan Jose Almaraz-Cruz on Tripp Drive in February 2021. Degrado will be sentenced next February. He could be...
2news.com
Two Men Faces Charges in Reno Man's Death
Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021. Authorities say they arrested 26-year-old Cristian Barcenas of Reno and 36-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca on Tuesday. Detectives with the Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit, assisted by Nevada Parole and Probation,...
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
2news.com
One hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
One person was transported to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Sparks on Monday. The shooting happened in the parking lot of 790 North McCarran Blvd. The Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Howard Drive and Prater Way around noon, Monday.
newsfromthestates.com
More details on former trooper who killed 3 in California and more Va. headlines
• Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly took items from the home of co-worker Austin Lee Edwards without the knowledge of authorities leading the official investigation into Edwards after he killed three people in California and died by suicide. The sheriff’s office declined to comment, but experts said they saw no good reason for the deputies to be there.—Los Angeles Times.
2news.com
Police: Convicted Felon Arrested With 60+ Guns, Numerous Drugs in Home
Authorities say they arrested a convicted felon who had more than 60 guns and numerous drugs inside a home. Reno Police say on Friday, officers and detectives from the Regional Gang Unit got information that 25-year-old Adam Ramirez was trying to sell Xanax pills. During a subsequent investigation, officers say...
wbrc.com
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigating Homicide Near El Rancho and Capurro Way
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen something or know something that can help the investigation to call police. Sparks Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday night.
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
