Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
Could Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten be charting a path to a coaching career in the NFL?
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ win against the Cardinals
A strong pass rush and rookie running backs helped make the difference in Arizona. The Patriots scored 20 unanswered points and rallied to beat the Cardinals 27-13 on Monday night. As a result, New England moved to 7-6 and (for the moment) occupies the final AFC playoff spot. Injuries were...
Video: Popular Cowboys Fan's Reaction To Sunday's Game Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily against the lowly Houston Texans today and the entire fanbase is in shambles because of it. But arguably their biggest fan is really in a mood right now (no pun intended). In the third quarter, the Cowboys fell into a 23-17 deficit against the...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Beckham's driver claims he's made a decision. Plus the salary cap reason why OBJ is probably hoping to join a team for the playoffs instead of what's left of the season.
NFL hands down fines for Cowboys’ Salvation Army celebration
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not get away with his red kettle celebration in last Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts. Elliott and Dak Prescott staged another Salvation Army celebration in the blowout win over the Colts, but the NFL was not in a charitable mood. Not only was Elliott fined $13,261 for the celebration, but Prescott received the same fine for taking part.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 14: Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense fly to more milestones
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Jalen Hurts, Eagles offense cut Giants down to size. Jalen put the "Hurts" on the Giants on Sunday, recording 294...
NFL
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL
The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The rebirth of a former No. 1 overall pick. -- Troubling signs for the Chiefs?. -- Whether ANOTHER former No. 1 overall pick can...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury
Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. Murray scrambled and went down following a 3-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. He was initially designated as questionable to return, but the scene was grim and he was ruled out soon after.
NFL
Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up
We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
NFL
Cowboys signing former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton
It took 11 months, but T.Y. Hilton is back in the NFL for a chance to pursue a title. The veteran receiver is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday. The team later announced the news. Hilton's deal is for...
Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver
The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
