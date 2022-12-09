ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys

Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ win against the Cardinals

A strong pass rush and rookie running backs helped make the difference in Arizona. The Patriots scored 20 unanswered points and rallied to beat the Cardinals 27-13 on Monday night. As a result, New England moved to 7-6 and (for the moment) occupies the final AFC playoff spot. Injuries were...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL hands down fines for Cowboys’ Salvation Army celebration

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not get away with his red kettle celebration in last Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts. Elliott and Dak Prescott staged another Salvation Army celebration in the blowout win over the Colts, but the NFL was not in a charitable mood. Not only was Elliott fined $13,261 for the celebration, but Prescott received the same fine for taking part.
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury

Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. Murray scrambled and went down following a 3-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. He was initially designated as questionable to return, but the scene was grim and he was ruled out soon after.
NFL

Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up

We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
NFL

Cowboys signing former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

It took 11 months, but T.Y. Hilton is back in the NFL for a chance to pursue a title. The veteran receiver is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday. The team later announced the news. Hilton's deal is for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver

The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
DALLAS, TX

