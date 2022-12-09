Deadline looming for Lake Mills EMS decision

Time is running out for the Lake Mills City Council to make a plan for the future of EMS service in the city.

For nearly a year, council members have debated the path forward. The city and Lake Mills EMS, the city’s current EMS provider, are set to cut ties following a rate increase that led to the city and the EMS terminating its service agreement. In August, with no succession plan in place, LMEMS agreed to extend its service through June 2023.

That deadline loomed over the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting, as the council reviewed two proposals for future service organization, after the city hired consultant McMahon Engineering this summer to study EMS staffing needs and recommend a way forward.

The consultant returned with the recommendation to merge EMS services with the city’s fire department.

This path has long been on the city’s list of options, but the cost has drawn concern. The recommendation calls for hiring seven new full-time employees, leaving a $169,000 gap between projected revenue and staff costs. That gap would likely grow as the city factors operational costs for supplies and maintenance into projected spending.

For the first time, council members began weighing the possibility of going to a referendum in April to fund a new EMS model.

The other option is to contract with a private EMS provider, which would provide fewer ambulances and EMTs at a lower cost.

The council plans to discuss the issue further at its next meeting, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at city hall, 200 Water St.

Consultant recommends joint department

Both the Lake Mills Fire Department and LMEMS have struggled in recent years to recruit the responders they need to adequately serve the area.

In 2013, LMEMS had 31 members with advanced EMT certification; in June 2022, that number was 11. With a joint fire and EMS department, the city could solve two staffing issues with one stone, Robert Whitaker of McMahon said Dec. 6.

“If you don’t change the model of service for the fire department, you’re going to be having the same conversation you’re having today about EMS,” Whitaker said. “The question will be can we even respond? Can we get a vehicle out the door?”

There is a state and nationwide shortage of first responders, as many communities struggle to maintain departments historically staffed by volunteers and part-time employees.

McMahon’s recommendation, if adopted, would place EMS under the umbrella of the fire department, hire six full-time responders cross-trained as both firefighters and EMTs and create an EMS Captain position within the department, to mirror the leadership structure of the fire department.

Those salaries, with a recommended additional $60,000 in funding for paid-on-premises responders, would cost the city $696,000 each year. Because McMahon was hired to specifically evaluate staffing, that number does not include operational costs for equipment and maintenance, nor the potential cost of purchasing a second ambulance for the city.

In recent years, LMEMS has brought in about $570,000 in annual revenue. Most of that money, about $350,000 comes from ambulance fees, charged to those who require assistance but usually paid by insurance providers.

The rest of the funds comes from the municipalities that LMEMS serves, which in addition to the City of Lake Mills are the towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Waterloo and Milford. Each of those municipalities pays LMEMS based on the number of its residents within the service area. LMEMS told the city in 2021 it would have to more than double that rate from $7 to $15, which prompted the breakdown in negotiations that led to LMEMS giving notice to terminate its services.

By absorbing EMS into city services, the city would fund its own service with property tax levies through its annual operating budget, instead of contracting outside the city.

Participating townships would pay the city a newly negotiated rate.But when LMEMS service ends, the townships, which together make up just under half of the provider’s per-capita revenue, are essentially free agents. They would have the choice of whether or not to sign a new contract with Lake Mills.

“I got some that were very interested and some that were not interested at all in talking about it,” Whitaker said of the townships he reached out to about the possible joint department. “It was a mixed reaction.”

That uncertainty, coupled with the revenue gap in McMahon’s recommendation, would put the city in a difficult funding position if it decides to pursue the joint department, staff said.

“To fund a service at this level, structured in this way, my initial gut reaction tells me it will necessitate going to referendum to exceed our allowable levy limit,” City Manager Drake Daily said of the proposal.

Possible referendum shortens timeline

The possible need for a referendum puts the city under an even bigger time crunch to make a decision.

Under state law, municipalities must file referendum questions at least 70 days before an election. To get a question on the April 4 ballot, Lake Mills would need to know if and how much it was asking residents for by Jan. 24, 2023 at the latest.

“Is it even feasible, to put together a budget for the referendum in five weeks?” Michelle Quednow asked Daily.

“I believe it will have to be,” he replied.

To help with the deliberations, the council decided to meet with staff on Dec. 15 to further discuss financing. Daily said he would prepare a “comprehensive budget” for a joint fire and EMS department for the council to review at that time.

“In preparation, we’ll pull as much budget information as we can prior to the meeting,” Daily said. “But we do need to know which path we’re going to take by the Dec. 20 meeting, in order to put together information for an April referendum.”

The city set aside $138,000 for EMS services in its 2023 budget, an increase of nearly 50% over previous years. That jump was to cover LMEMS increased rates through June 2023, Daily said in an email. If a referendum were to pass, the increased levy rate would not take effect until 2024, leaving questions about how the city would pay for whichever plan it chooses for the second half of 2023.

Adding additional pressure is the timeline for hiring staff, should the city choose a combined department. McMahon recommends hiring seven new firefighters/EMTs, positions that are already difficult to staff and require cross-training, but the city could only begin recruiting after it knew the results of a referendum.

“It will be a condensed timeline,” Daily said. “And it will be a significant amount of work in order to bring this to fruition.”

McMahon’s recommendation calls for the city to operate two ambulances, down from the three run by LMEMS. Earlier this year, the city spent $280,000 of its federal relief funds to purchase and license one ambulance for the fire department, but would need to acquire another.

Even with the additional full-time staff, some at the meeting expressed concerns that a joint department would not have the capacity to respond to multiple emergencies at once.

“I don’t understand how sharing EMTs for fire calls will work and still have an ambulance available,” Tom Murphy, President of LMEMS, said during public comment.

“To me the labor hours seem a little bit short,” said Alder Steve Fields, who is a volunteer member of LMEMS. “If there’s a fire call, five guys are leaving, you have nobody in the station to respond to medical calls.”

Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre told the council he did not share those concerns, citing the continued use of on-call members and mutual aid with other communities, as well as the ability to organize responses under one roof.

“That’s one of the advantages of bringing both agencies under one management, is you can direct where your resources are going, where they’re needed the most,” Yandre told the council. “We’re taking steps to make sure we can manage multiple calls at a time. The advantage of having cross-trained individuals is we can do both.”

Private ambulance service also weighed

The city’s other option is to contract with a private EMS provider for service. At the same meeting, the council reviewed an offer from Ryan Brothers Ambulance, based in Madison, to provide one ambulance for Lake Mills.

Ryan Brothers proposed service to the current LMEMS coverage area, about 9,600 people, at $29.50 per-capita. That would cost $283,170 annually, split between the city and the townships of Aztalan, Milford, Lake Mills and Waterloo. In the proposal, the company requests a multi-year contract and a one-time initial cost of $30,000.

Ryan Brothers currently operates ambulances out of seven stations throughout Southern Wisconsin, including in Madison, Fort Atkinson and Sun Prairie, according to their website. Though Lake Mills would be assured only one ambulance, other vehicles from those locations may be available to assist if the need arose, the proposal said.

The proposal also states that there could be up to $4,000 in monthly costs for Ryan Brothers to house the ambulance in Lake Mills, but Yandre told the council that the fire department building should have enough space to house ambulances and equipment for either potential plan.