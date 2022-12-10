ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mild weekend before snow and cold return early next week

By Callie Zanandrie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsMnS_0jdEbwxk00

Colorado Weather: Mild weekend weather before snow and cold return early next week 02:42

It will be mild and dry this weekend before snow and cold return to the state. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. We will have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBCP3_0jdEbwxk00
Sunday, will be even warmer with daytime highs in the upper 50s. Warm, dry, and breezy conditions will lead to heightened fire weather concerns with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and low relative humidity. A fire weather watch is in place on Sunday stretching from Castle Rock south through Pueblo. It's important to remember to avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause a spark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhOYK_0jdEbwxk00
If you are heading to the Broncos game on Sunday afternoon the weather should be very nice for December. At kickoff we are expecting 57 degrees and by the end of the fourth quarter it will drop into the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7jCD_0jdEbwxk00
The work week will start out mild with daytime highs in the low 50s, but a big change comes our way Monday night into Tuesday.  Snow and cold will move into the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BELHS_0jdEbwxk00
Temperatures will drop well below normal with daytime highs only in the 20s and 30s through Friday. At this time, the preliminary snow forecast is only 1-3" for metro Denver mostly Monday night into Tuesday morning.

