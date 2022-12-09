Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bald Knob Artists meeting minutes provided
The following is derived from the minutes of Bald Knob Artists’ Nov. 2 meeting by Secretary Bob Stout. The November meeting was held at the Franklin County main library in Rocky Mount. The meeting was called to order by President Ruth Cook at approximately 1 p.m. with 22 members and guests present.
Franklin Co. Habitat for Humanity fights rising costs to build
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — At Habitat for Humanity – the goal is giving people stability, but instability has been a constant through years of COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation. Sheila Overstreet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County, spent her Saturday morning welcoming a new homeowner into the chapter’s first new […]
WSLS
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
WSLS
PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program
ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found
UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
wfxrtv.com
One person out of home after Roanoke apartment Fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to an apartment fire that left one person without a home Sunday evening. Firefighters say they responded to the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. They say they arrived and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
wfxrtv.com
Car fire reported in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department reports responding to a car fire on Saturday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately midnight to the 5000 block of Botetourt Road to find a car on fire. The fire was able to be put out quickly and no injuries occurred.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
chathamstartribune.com
Gun free zone raises questions, to be discussed Tuesday
A recent resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County School Board makes it illegal to carry a gun onto any property that it leases or owns — and that includes the ECC auditorium used by the Board of Supervisors for its meeting, as well as athletic fields used by non-school sanctioned youth sports.
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
