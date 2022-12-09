Read full article on original website
Closures first step in ‘newly structured’ Davenport Community School District
They are appropriately call Joy To The World Ornaments. All generated from East Tennessee, but with connections all over the world.
21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach
Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security. Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday.
TV6 Book Club - December’s Book of the Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brittany Peacock, Davenport Library’s Community Outreach Supervisor, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 for the TV6 Book Club and more. This month’s book is The End of Her by Shari Lapena.
Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities
Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities
The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign for The Capitol Theater is currently seeking donations to begin the construction on the second floor of the Theater. The project will provide the space for youth programming, college classes and a 120 seat black box theatre while upgrading...
Connor Kenney talks upcoming promotions and events with B100
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You’ve probably heard his voice on B100, but we’re fortunate to have radio personality Connor Kenney in-studio with us this morning!
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program. “Season of Light” began on Dec 10 and will continue through Dec 16. traditions are connected to the sky above. “We like to bring science not just to our students here at...
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine is partnering with local housing organizations, nonprofits, and Muscatine Community College to 3D print 10 homes in 2023. City officials detailed the plans in a Tuesday morning press conference. Muscatine County will be one of the first locations in the state with 3D-printed homes when completed.
Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses
The Whiteside County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. A woman was killed in Davenport after being hit by a car at Locust and Bridge streets on Tuesday.
Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years. The Faithful Pilot opened in 1991 under the philosophy of “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,” the business said in a Facebook post. “We would like to thank our loyal guests, our...
Bettendorf School District hold Facilities Community Forum
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Community School District hosted a Facilities Community Learning & Listening Forum Monday. Parents got the chance to give feedback on plans for future renovations to the schools. Officials gave a tour of the middle school and several presentations, showing the strengths and weaknesses of each Bettendorf school and what can be improved.
Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association Unit 19 has placed a memorial stone for Knox County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Weist. The stone is on the northwest corner of the intersection where Weist was killed in the line of duty on April 29. “We appreciate all...
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.
Crews respond to fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night. Rock Island Fire Department responded overnight in an east side neighborhood to a home fire, firefighters said in a Facebook post. Three people were home and were able to safely leave the home, according to...
Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
From coding to vinyl printing to graphic design,
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
Doug Cropper's retirement will end a 14-year tenure at Genesis and a 41-year career in healthcare that began in 1981. A list of Holiday events happening in the QCA. Clinton county is recycling real or natural Christmas trees. Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa.
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
