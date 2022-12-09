ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.

