ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security. Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

TV6 Book Club - December’s Book of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brittany Peacock, Davenport Library’s Community Outreach Supervisor, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 for the TV6 Book Club and more. This month’s book is The End of Her by Shari Lapena.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities

Quad-Cities schools and hospitals are slammed by the flue, RSV, COVID. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. A woman was killed in Davenport after being hit by a car at Locust and Bridge streets on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine is partnering with local housing organizations, nonprofits, and Muscatine Community College to 3D print 10 homes in 2023. City officials detailed the plans in a Tuesday morning press conference. Muscatine County will be one of the first locations in the state with 3D-printed homes when completed.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses

Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. A woman was killed in Davenport after being hit by a car at Locust and Bridge streets on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years. The Faithful Pilot opened in 1991 under the philosophy of “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,” the business said in a Facebook post. “We would like to thank our loyal guests, our...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf School District hold Facilities Community Forum

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Community School District hosted a Facilities Community Learning & Listening Forum Monday. Parents got the chance to give feedback on plans for future renovations to the schools. Officials gave a tour of the middle school and several presentations, showing the strengths and weaknesses of each Bettendorf school and what can be improved.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night. Rock Island Fire Department responded overnight in an east side neighborhood to a home fire, firefighters said in a Facebook post. Three people were home and were able to safely leave the home, according to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling

Quad-Cities schools and hospitals are slammed by the flue, RSV, COVID. A woman was killed in Davenport after being hit by a car at Locust and Bridge streets on Tuesday. Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities. Updated: 6 hours ago. From coding to vinyl printing to graphic design,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy