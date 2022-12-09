Read full article on original website
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
DAVID BUGGEY, 71
David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83
Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81
Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
IUP TO HOLD WINTER COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
IUP is gearing up for winter commencement ceremonies today. A total of 551 students will take part in both ceremonies. Of that total, 363 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded, along with 153 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees, and five associate degrees. Graduate students will kick-off ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed by undergraduate ceremonies at 1 p.m. Students completing degrees in December and January are eligible to take part in Saturday’s ceremonies.
ELIZABETH (McKAY) ASHBAUGH, 90
Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed...
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
DIOR JOHNSON PLEADS GUILTY TO TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES
Pitt basketball could be without freshman Dior Johnson for a while, as it was announced that he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence Friday morning. Pittsburgh police said on September 5th, Johnson allegedly slapped a woman who he was in a relationship with, saying he punched her multiple times and pushed her head into a pillow. Johnson was charged in October with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and false imprisonment.
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
IUP TO FACE PRINCIPIA IN NATIONAL COLLEGIATE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP Rugby team is moving on to the national championship tomorrow after coming up with a 12-5 win over NC State on Friday. biggest turning point happened early in the game. After NC State scored its fifth point, IUP’s Colton Moyer outjumped the Wolfpack and stole the next kickoff, which he took deep down the field.
