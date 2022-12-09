ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA, Lana Del Rey And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

This week we’ve got the long-awaited, glorious return of R&B superstar SZA , the first new track from the forthcoming Lana Del Rey album, as well as must-hear tracks from Karol G, Oxlade and A Boogie With A Hoodie. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify .

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” ( youtube )

SZA feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard,, “Forgiveness ” ( youtube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Turn Off The Radio” ( youtube )

Polo G, “My All” ( youtube )

Shy Glizzy feat 21 Savage, “Slime-U-Out” ( youtube )

Balu Brigada, “OH! Not Again” ( youtube )

Cuco, “Pendant” ( youtube )

Babyface Ray, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”

Oxlade feat. Camila Cabello, “Ku Lo Sa” ( youtube )

Maude Latour, “Reality Television” ( youtube )

Mod Sun feat. Charlotte Sands, “Sexoxo” ( youtube )

Natti Natasha, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” ( youtube )Daniel Seavey, “Runaway” ( youtube )

Anuel AA , Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Más Viral, “La Máquin”( youtube )

Rolling Stone

How Jay Versace Got SZA to Talk Her Shit on ‘SOS’

On Thursday, around 9 p.m. Pacific Time, SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS appeared on streaming services, exactly five years and six months from the day her deeply beloved debut, CTRL, was released. Jay Versace, who produced two songs on the new album — including the first and titular track, a bold declaration of her extraordinary talent and tested temper — spent the hours before the release walking the streets of Pasadena, where he lives. “I don’t know why I do that,” Jay Versace says. “But I literally was walking all over, everywhere you could think, just listening to music. Then...
HAWAII STATE
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane’s 80-Song Album is Longer Than ‘Titanic’

Gucci Mane dropped the final iteration of So Icy Boyz: The Finale on Friday, what seemed to be the bookend to his Icy Boyz projects over the last two years. The rapper delivered an 80-track album, including both new music and past work including a song he dropped five years ago with Offset. Among the new songs featured on the 4-disc project are tracks like “Hot Winter Freestyle” with Lil TJay, “J and G” with Jeremih, and “Fuck Wit Zay” featuring 2 Chainz. Past tracks like 2017’s “Met Gala” featuring Offset and “Shit Crazy” with Big30 and “Poppin” with BigWalkDog...
Rolling Stone

How the Brittney Griner Prison Swap Almost Imploded — Until the White House Stopped ‘Ghosting on Families’

Late on Tuesday morning, aboard Air Force One, President Joe Biden’s tie was loose and his blazer was off. In the conference room at the back of the plane, Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona stood up and pressed for an urgent answer: When was Brittney Griner coming home? The Congressman had been advocating for the administration to prioritize the case of the wrongfully detained basketball star who played in his neighboring district, after months of what one person familiar with the Russian talks called “dilly-dallying” by a White House that had developed a habit of “ghosting on the families”...
ARIZONA STATE
Stereogum

Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample

SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
Pitchfork

Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video

SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
papermag.com

SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More

It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
Pitchfork

SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen

The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
soultracks.com

First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"

(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
HipHopDX.com

SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More

SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
Rolling Stone

R. Kelly Denies Releasing ‘I Admit It’ Album

A new R. Kelly album titled I Admit It appeared on streaming services on Friday but R. Kelly has denied involvement with its release, calling it a plot to undermine him in court, according to audio obtained by TMZ. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claimed that Kelly recorded the audio on Friday after they met. The disgraced singer denied releasing any music, saying he is trying to appeal his most recent federal conviction, and said that he hoped people recognized his voice and “know that,” TMZ reported. Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney representing Kelly, told Variety that the singer’s team is not behind the release,...
HipHopDX.com

Prince Paul Reunites With De La Soul After 30 Years, Teases New Music For 2023

Prince Paul has reunited with De La Soul after almost 30 years and it looks like they may be gearing up to release some new music together. The esteemed producer had previously been spotted in the studio with the New York trio back in August. When HipHopDX reached out to Paul for comment, he merely said: “I’ve been sworn to secrecy.” De La member Maseo was equally as cryptic, offering DX nothing more than numerous GIFs.
NEW YORK STATE
Complex

21 Savage Teams Up With Shy Glizzy on “Slime-U-Out” Track

Shy Glizzy and 21 Savage are back with more heat. On Friday, the award-winning rappers came through with “Slime-U-Out,” an 808-heavy track produced by Hitmaka. The song continues Glizzy’s strong 2022 run, which included a number of notable drops, like the EST Gee-assisted “Borderline”; “MMY Freestyle”; “Steppin On Sh!t”; and, most recently, “Underrated.”
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More

SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
HipHopDX.com

Young Nudy Vows To Hunt Down Culprit Behind Mass Song Leaks: 'I'm Gon' Beat Your Ass'

Young Nudy and a handful of other artists were the victims of a massive information breach that leaked about 172 Nudy songs to the public earlier this week. The 29-year-old angrily responded to the mass leaks in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday (December 7), threatening the person responsible and saying they’ll pay dearly.
The Independent

Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’

Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
hiphop-n-more.com

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie Releases New Album ‘Me vs. Myself’ Feat. Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, Lil Durk, H.E.R.: Stream

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie has released his new album Me vs. Myself after a couple of push backs. The New York rapper set the album up with a bunch of singles, including the latest one ‘Water (Drowning Pt. 2)‘ where he reunited with Kodak Black. The new album features a total of 22 songs with guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, G Herbo, Lil Durk (2 songs), Don Q and H.E.R. (bonus track).
NEW YORK STATE
