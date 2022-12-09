SZA, Lana Del Rey And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week
This week we’ve got the long-awaited, glorious return of R&B superstar SZA , the first new track from the forthcoming Lana Del Rey album, as well as must-hear tracks from Karol G, Oxlade and A Boogie With A Hoodie. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify .
Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” ( youtube )
SZA feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard,, “Forgiveness ” ( youtube)
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Turn Off The Radio” ( youtube )
Polo G, “My All” ( youtube )
Shy Glizzy feat 21 Savage, “Slime-U-Out” ( youtube )
Balu Brigada, “OH! Not Again” ( youtube )
Cuco, “Pendant” ( youtube )
Babyface Ray, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”
Oxlade feat. Camila Cabello, “Ku Lo Sa” ( youtube )
Maude Latour, “Reality Television” ( youtube )
Mod Sun feat. Charlotte Sands, “Sexoxo” ( youtube )
Natti Natasha, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” ( youtube )Daniel Seavey, “Runaway” ( youtube )
Anuel AA , Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Más Viral, “La Máquin”( youtube )
