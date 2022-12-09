A ruling regarding open meetings Thursday has gone against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has always endeavored to conduct its statutory mission to construct, operate, repair and maintain turnpike projects in an open and transparent manner. We respect the Court’s decision and will go about bringing new items of business, to correct what the Court found to be deficient, for the Authority Board’s consideration.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO