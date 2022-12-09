Bates suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Bates will have one less day to recover from the injury with the Bills playing Saturday this week. However, the good news is he dodged a more significant injury, and the amount of time he may miss should be minimal. He'll spend the the week ahead rehabbing his ankle while working to suit up Saturday against the Dolphins. If he is unable to play, Greg Van Roten will likely handle the starting role at right guard.

13 HOURS AGO