ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games

Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bills' Ryan Bates: Dealing with sprain

Bates suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Bates will have one less day to recover from the injury with the Bills playing Saturday this week. However, the good news is he dodged a more significant injury, and the amount of time he may miss should be minimal. He'll spend the the week ahead rehabbing his ankle while working to suit up Saturday against the Dolphins. If he is unable to play, Greg Van Roten will likely handle the starting role at right guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy