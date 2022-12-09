Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Ben Callahan Memorial Foundation Gives $10,000 to BCCS Secret Santa
Each year, Branford Counseling Center and Community Services’ (BCCS) Secret Santa program strives to provide thousands of dollars in holiday gift-giving help to Branford families in need. This year, the BCCS program has received a $10,000 boost, donated by the Ben Callahan Memorial Foundation. With the funds, BCCS will...
What a Greeting
Santa Claus arrived to Madison’s annual tree lighting in a stylish way: on board a firetruck driven from Madison Hose Company 1. Madison held it’s tree lighting on Dec. 9 on the Town Green, and the event featured music, hot chocolate, balloon animals, and, of course, a visit from Santa.
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Vetro Shares ‘Crocheted Appreciation Creations’
From heartfelt memorials to shows of support or as a way to simply make others smile, Northford’s Doreen Vetro has become known for her self-described “crocheted appreciation creations.”. Doreen’s colorful, yarn-based creations can be personal or very public. As one who attended Sandy Hook Elementary School during her...
Carol Noble: Be Involved and Knowledgeable
Being an active participant in group activities has been a strong element of Carol Noble’s life since her childhood when the freedom she experienced at a very young age quickly demanded diplomatic organization just for play. “When I was playing out on the street, we did our own organizing...
Abby Piersall: Helping Make Plans for Clinton
Growing up in neighboring Madison, Abby Piersall says she was curious about Clinton. “Growing up right next door, I always thought Clinton had a lot of strong qualities,” Abby says. “I think there is tremendous opportunity here.”. As Clinton's newly hired Town Planner, Abby knows a thing or...
Town Announces Partnership for ARPA Distribution
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) has announced plans to partner with The Guilford Foundation (TGF) to disperse $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to officials, the town entered into a subrecipient agreement with TGF, empowering the Foundation to distribute the federal funding. ARPA funds are the realization...
Robida Revels in Rapport with Students, Colleagues as Valley AD Admin Assistant
Whether they are fellow administrators, coaches, various members of the Valley Regional student body, or even her own children, Sheila Robida has embraced her role within the Warriors’ athletic department for a half decade and cherishes the close connections she has fostered along the way. Sheila, the Valley Regional...
Everybody’s Waiting...
Santa and Mrs. Claus were watching and waiting for toy donations at a toy drive on Dec. 11. Vietnam Veterans Chapter 484 held its annual toy drive in cooperation with the East Haven Firefighters Local 1205 at the East Haven Beach House.
North Pole Bound
Conductor Stewart MacMillan of the Essex Steam Train stands at the door of a car loaded with parents and children for the North Pole Express as it departs the station on Dec. 11.
The Search is on for Clamming Good Samaritan
A tragedy was averted earlier this month in Great Harbor when a resident fell and nearly drowned while clamming. The quick actions of an unidentified fellow clammer saved his life. Guilford resident and passionate clammer John Cooney was clamming in Great Harbor on Dec. 2 when he slipped and fell....
East Haven Co-Op Ice Hockey Boasts Balanced Bunch in Quest for Deep Playoff Run
As the East Haven co-op ice hockey team looks to continue its illustrious streak as postseason perennials, the Yellowjackets return a great cluster of veteran pieces, along with solid newcomers to bolster their chances to be more than an invite to the playoff party. In addition to East Haven players,...
Opioid Settlement Money to go Toward Speaker and Health Department
Funds received from a recent opioid settlement will fund an awareness day at Westbrook High School next spring. Westbrook received $4,104.11 as part of a larger settlement related to the opioid crisis. The Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted at its Nov. 8 meeting to utilize $1,200 of those funds for an awareness day next May. The additional $2,901.11 will be allocated to the Health Department.
Local Trio Helps Notre Dame-West Haven Football Win State Championship
The recent Class M State Championship victory by the Notre Dame-West Haven (ND-WH) football squad actually had quite a bit of local connections to the Connecticut Shoreline, as several athletes on the title-winning team are residents of both North Branford and Branford. The Green Knights faced off with Berlin for...
Gladwin Grateful to Be Back and Strong Mentor as East Haven Hoops’ JV Coach
Throughout her playing tenure in town, Miranda Gladwin developed into a consummate teammate, leader, and professional. Now, she is utilizing the tools she garnered from those experiences on the other side of the coin in influencing the future of the East Haven girls’ basketball program. The lifelong East Haven...
Hand Boys’ Hoops Ready to Defend State Crown with Eclectic Court Mix
The Hand boys’ basketball team is certainly well aware it enters this winter with a huge target on their back as defending champs, yet the Tigers additionally know they have the talent and intangibles to be on the mark of holding their throne on the court. The Tigers return...
BOS Turns Attention to Strategic Plan
After their success in finding solutions for several critical and long-standing projects earlier this year, the Board of Selectman (BOS) is now attempting to tackle yet another: the Town’s Strategic Plan. With the sale of Island Avenue School and the approvals of both the school renovation project and the Academy Community Center project, the BOS appears committed to the effort, begun in 2019, to coordinate the town’s long-term departmental strategies.
Guilford 4th-Grade Youth Football Team Wins Shoreline Championship
The Guilford Youth Football & Cheerleading program secured its first Shoreline Youth Football Conference championship since 2013 when the 4th grade team capped off a magical season with a victory over North Haven in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Southington High School. The 4th grade squad finished the season undefeated with a record of 11-0. They cruised through the regular season by averaging 29 points per game while only letting up an average of 6 points per game. They outscored their regular season opponents 233 to 52 over eight games.
Champs!
Members of the North Haven High School football team were all smiles after their convincing 51-34 victory over Kilingly to claim the Class MM championship at Rentschler Field on Dec. 10. The win marks the school’s first-ever state football championship, and the team finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record.
North Haven Football Claims First State Title
Purchase these photos at https://zip06.smugmug.com/North-Haven-Nighthawks-Class-MM-Football-Championship/
