After their success in finding solutions for several critical and long-standing projects earlier this year, the Board of Selectman (BOS) is now attempting to tackle yet another: the Town’s Strategic Plan. With the sale of Island Avenue School and the approvals of both the school renovation project and the Academy Community Center project, the BOS appears committed to the effort, begun in 2019, to coordinate the town’s long-term departmental strategies.

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO