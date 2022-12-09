Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Giants with an abdomen injury. Johnson appears to have been forced out at some point during the second half. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 32-year-olf offensive lineman does not appear to be dealing with any serious discomfort while standing on the Eagles' sideline, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. With Philadelphia now up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, Jack Driscoll has stepped in at right tackle, per Kempski.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Masterful performance in return
Doncic supplied 38 points (13-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Thunder. Doncic picked right up where he left off, carrying the Mavericks to a much-needed victory over a tenacious Thunder team. After taking the night off in the last game due to a quad strain, Doncic showed no signs of rust, even connecting on nine of 10 shots from the free throw line. The Mavericks will need Doncic firing on all cylinders on a nightly basis if they hope to press for a high playoff seed, meaning his value is all but locked in ROS, barring injury.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially out
Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. The injury bug continues to bite the Grizzlies, as the team will be without Adams, Ja Morant (thigh) and Desmond Bane (toe) Monday evening. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should be in line for additional minutes with Adams out of commission.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
