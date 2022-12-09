Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU has turned page on last year's men's basketball failures
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Perhaps the most poignant comment Bob Huggins made in his Saturday night post-game interview came when someone brought up something that had happened last year. “I don’t ever want to talk about last year again,” he snapped.
WVNews
Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
WVNews
South Harrison's Corey Boulden, Hope Woods are first winter Athletes of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Corey Boulden and Hope Woods picked up where they left off last basketball season. Boulden nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks started their bid to repeat as regional champions with a 72-23 demolition of Calhoun County.
WVNews
Notre Dame girls improve in home opener loss to Hundred
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took strides forward in their home opener, but fell to the Hundred Hornets, 52-30, on Monday night at Angelo Basile Court. Roxie Huggins put in 20 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Hundred, while Summer Morris was close...
WVNews
Sites & Sights: Recent Mountaineer moments bring back fond memories
During the WVU-Navy men’s basketball game, Midshipmen coach Ed DeChellis called for offensive sets in a decidedly old-fashioned way — with a dry-erase board and marker. Among the plays he called were “Box 4,” “Chin” and “Helo 5.”. The names evoked the bygone...
WVNews
Knight grapplers compete in Greg's Market Invitational
GLEN DALE — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad traveled to John Marshall High School for an early-season litmus test in the Greg’s Market Invitational. Preston competed in five dual matches and went 2-3 on the day, bringing its overall duals record to 11-4.
WVNews
Residential decorating contest open to Philippi (West Virginia) residents
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Downtown Philippi is aglow with Christmas lights from the 100 trees on the Courthouse Square to most of the buildings in the business district. In addition to the lights in downtown Philippi, lights are also visible throughout the town.
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, reflects on successful Feast of the Seven Fishes weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people filtered through downtown Fairmont over the weekend for Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration and the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a three-day-long event that officials believe showcased the best that Marion County and the entire regions have to offer.
WVNews
Joseph Landis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
WVNews
Application process open for West Virginia Second Judicial Circuit Court vacancy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel, Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of...
WVNews
Pay increases coming to full-time Bridgeport (West Virginia) employees
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — They might not arrive to help with holiday shopping, but pay increases for dozens of Bridgeport employees will surely help pay off holiday expenses. During the final City Council meeting of 2022, council members unanimously approved a 4% cost of living increase for full-time...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider youth barn contract, open bids for Animal Control facility design
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will open bids for site design and engineering for a new or retrofitted facility to house Harrison County Animal Control and will consider a nearly $300,000 contract for design and engineering work for a youth agricultural complex. The...
