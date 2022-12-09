ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU has turned page on last year's men's basketball failures

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Perhaps the most poignant comment Bob Huggins made in his Saturday night post-game interview came when someone brought up something that had happened last year. “I don’t ever want to talk about last year again,” he snapped.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame girls improve in home opener loss to Hundred

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took strides forward in their home opener, but fell to the Hundred Hornets, 52-30, on Monday night at Angelo Basile Court. Roxie Huggins put in 20 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Hundred, while Summer Morris was close...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Knight grapplers compete in Greg's Market Invitational

GLEN DALE — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad traveled to John Marshall High School for an early-season litmus test in the Greg’s Market Invitational. Preston competed in five dual matches and went 2-3 on the day, bringing its overall duals record to 11-4.
GLEN DALE, WV
WVNews

Joseph Landis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Pay increases coming to full-time Bridgeport (West Virginia) employees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — They might not arrive to help with holiday shopping, but pay increases for dozens of Bridgeport employees will surely help pay off holiday expenses. During the final City Council meeting of 2022, council members unanimously approved a 4% cost of living increase for full-time...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

