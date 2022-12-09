Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Thoma Bravo buys Coupa Software for $8B, but will that price satisfy shareholders?
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Of course, we are referring to that time of year when all the startup chaos continues apace, and we are just hanging on for dear life to see how it all ends, clinging to our cups of hot chocolate, as holiday-appropriate music is wrapping around us like a warm blanket. Ahhh. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo snags Coupa for $8B despite activist pressure to hold off for higher price
But today, the company announced that Thoma Bravo was acquiring it for $8 billion. That works out to $81 a share, which still represents a 77% premium for shareholders, but well below what HMI Capital was asking for in a letter made public earlier this month. The letter believed published...
TechCrunch
How much money should you raise for your startup?
To be a startup on the VC treadmill is a staged de-risking of a business proposition. In other words: Right now, your company is very risky indeed because certain parts of your business are unknown. This is why you need to put together a minimum viable product (which is neither minimum, nor viable, nor a product) to test out part of your business model. Once those things are tested and proven, the risk of the business goes down, and you can raise your next round of funding to take on the next part of the journey.
freightwaves.com
Getir acquires Gorillas — and Gorillas investors may go bananas
Ultrafast grocery delivery startups were once seen as part of the future of last-mile delivery, with several earning valuations over $1 billion just months after launching. Instead, though, the space has been marred by layoffs, cash burns and total shutdowns as rapid delivery firms struggle to work out the unit economics of 15-minute delivery.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
TechCrunch
Snyk scores another $196M as valuation drops 12% to $7.4B
That previous round was $530 million with $300 million in primary funding and the remaining $230 million in secondary funding to pay off early investors and employees, anxious to see some return on their equity. The primary money came on an $8.5 billion valuation, $1.1 billion higher than today’s round.
TechCrunch
VinFast takes the IPO path, TuSimple and Navistar break up and Rad Power Bikes makes its most important product yet
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The general mood is mixed from startup founders in the mobility sector. But one theme keeps popping up in my conversations with them. The need for a bit more time. Time for the economic uncertainty to settle out; time to land more funding; and more time for their existing runway.
Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,961.66 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 19,559.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 7,203.30.
TechCrunch
5 lessons we’ve learned from building a venture fund from scratch
But just like the stories of the startups we back, the journey has taught us a number of lessons the hard way. I’ve been reflecting on our history as we hit this milestone and wanted to share a few things that I wish I knew five years ago. Early...
TechCrunch
Ex-Rocket Lab engineer raises $21M for Partly to make buying car parts easier
The two-year-old startup is not a car parts marketplace. Rather, Partly powers marketplaces like eBay and Shopify with its database of over 50 million parts from over 20,000 suppliers and OEMs. “The way the tech works in principle is we work with the suppliers to ingest, structure and standardize all...
TechCrunch
Robco links up with $14M led by Sequoia to bring modular robotics to industrial SMBs
Image Credits: Robco under a CC BY 2.0 license. After years of outsourcing and offshoring manufacturing to countries with cheaper labor and bigger production ecosystems, the U.S. and Europe are on a mission to bring some of that industrial work back to its own shores. Today, a startup that believes it can help with that shift is announcing some funding. Robco, a Munich-based startup that has built a platform for designing low-cost modular robots for small and medium industrial businesses, has picked up €13 million (abut $13.8 million). The round — a Series A — is led by Sequoia, with Kindred Capital, Promus Ventures and Torsten Reil, Christian Reber and Daniel Dines all also investing.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Horizon Therapeutics, Coupa Software, Weber and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the drugmaker jumped 15.5% after the company announced it has agreed to be acquired by Amgen in a deal valued at approximately $26.4 billion, or $116.50 per share, in cash. The deal will give Amgen a chance to build its portfolio of rare-disease treatments. Amgen shares fell more than 1%.
Becoming a chatbot: my life as a real estate AI’s human backup
The recruiter was a chipper woman with a master’s degree in English. Previously she had worked as an independent bookseller. “Your experience as an English grad student is ideal for this role,” she told me. The position was at a company that made artificial intelligence for real estate. They had developed a product called Brenda, a conversational AI that could answer questions about apartment listings. Brenda had been acquired by a larger company that made software for property managers, and now thousands of properties across the country had put her to work.
TechCrunch
Rivian and Mercedes ‘pause’ plans to produce electric commercial van
Rivian shares fell as much as 3.4% before rebounding slightly. Rivian shares are trading at $26.62, down 2.46% since the market opened. Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said the collaboration with the Rivian team has been based on a common engineering passion and a strong spirit of partnership. “That’s why I respect and understand the decision of Rivian to prioritize the delivery of their consumer business and existing commercial business in the near-term,” he said in a statement.
