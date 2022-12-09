STOCKTON – As area hospitals see a rise in cold and flu cases among children, some parents are finding empty shelves for certain medications.Ana Valverde's 10-month-old son is feeling better after catching a cold and flu. "He seemed congested," she said. "Barely breathing from his nose from it being so runny."The mother of two eventually found herself on the hunt for children's Tylenol only to find empty store shelves. "I typically have it, but my three-year-old was sick two weeks before that," Valverde said. "I never would've fathomed that it would be hard to get Tylenol or routine amoxicillin for...

27 MINUTES AGO