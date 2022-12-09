ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

How a primary care physician stays healthy as winter viruses spread

With a tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19 sickening kids and adults across the U.S., primary care doctors are on the front lines of viral illnesses causing all the misery. Dr. Gary LeRoy, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, and past president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, actually calls it a “quadremic” because he adds the common cold into the mix of ailments circulating right now.
DAYTON, OH
CBS Sacramento

Cold, flu cases hit pediatricians as parents deal with medicine shortage

STOCKTON – As area hospitals see a rise in cold and flu cases among children, some parents are finding empty shelves for certain medications.Ana Valverde's 10-month-old son is feeling better after catching a cold and flu. "He seemed congested," she said. "Barely breathing from his nose from it being so runny."The mother of two eventually found herself on the hunt for children's Tylenol only to find empty store shelves. "I typically have it, but my three-year-old was sick two weeks before that," Valverde said. "I never would've fathomed that it would be hard to get Tylenol or routine amoxicillin for...

