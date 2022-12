Before leaving office over the weekend, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti last Friday took a 10-hour tour of our local mobility system. It went like this: G (Orange) Line to B (Red) Line to DASH to Griffith Observatory to Blue electric car share to J (Silver Line) to Metro Bike Share to E (Expo Line) to K Line to Leimert Park for a lunch stop to Metro Micro to the future LAX Automated People Mover and LAX/Metro Transit Center station to taxi to Purple (D Line) Extension’s Wilshire/Westwood Station construction site to Metro Micro (again) to E Line (again) to 7th/Metro in DTLA to a brief tour of Regional Connector work.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO