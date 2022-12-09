Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Oesterlen to host 3rd annual Christmas light drive-thru
Oesterlen Services for Youth has invited the public to see as it will host its third annual holiday light display starting next week. The Festival of Lights drive-thru display will be held each night from 6 to 9 p.m. from Dec. 16-25 at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield. Community members...
dayton.com
Springfield baker remembers baking with her granny during the holidays
Donyale Hill, the owner of D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts in Springfield, remembered baking with her Granny during the holidays. She said her grandmother, Alice Lee Applin, was always so excited to share her baked goods with others during the Christmas season. “It’s something I went on to do for...
dayton.com
‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids
David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
City of Trotwood holds outdoor holiday lights contest
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is encouraging its residents to decorate the outside of their home for the city’s holiday light contest! Trotwood residents that want to participate in the holiday activity may find themselves a potential winner of the contest. A release says that only three residents will be chosen as […]
Renting may be an alternative for some Christmas tree seekers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are on the hunt for a live Christmas tree to use for the holiday season, your may want to consider a stop at the 2nd Street Market in Dayton to rent one. A vendor at 2nd Street Market in Dayton is offering live Christmas trees, but one purchasing option […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?
DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
Dayton Wreaths Across America looking to cover more graves in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Every year, volunteers take time to lay wreaths on the graves of military members buried at national cemeteries across the country. It is for Wreaths Across America. Afton and Audriana enjoy being part of the annual wreath laying ceremony. “Feels really nice to honor them when this is such a special […]
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Kitchen incubator breaks ground in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Entrepreneurs in the food industry will soon have a new space for their startups. The 6888 Kitchen broke ground in Dayton and will impact business owners across the area. What You Need To Know. The 6888 Kitchen will be an incubator kitchen and have the ability...
1017thepoint.com
MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS FAUS PLACE GARAGE
(Richmond, IN)--Numerous nearby residents reported hearing an explosion during a garage fire in Richmond early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Faus Place just off of South O Street. "Fully involved detached garage fire when we arrived," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett. A Richmond police officer was first to arrive at around midnight and reported that the garage was fully engulfed. Bartlett said that the explosion was caused by a small propane tank. Another structure sustained damage. "There was one house that had siding damage," Bartlett added. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies
Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds. Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”
Middletown Navy veteran receives free home repairs and improvements
MIDDLETOWN — A local Navy veteran received home improvements and repairs Monday morning. Todd Singh, a retired Navy veteran who served on the USS Long Beach CGN-9 from 1986-1991, was in “need of home repairs to make his house safer and more accessible,” a spokesperson for the event said.
nbc24.com
VIDEO: Students, staff line hallway to celebrate kindergartener beating cancer
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) — Every single student and staff member at an elementary school in Illinois lined the halls Thursday to celebrate a kindergartner who is now cancer-free. In 2020, Aeryn Miller was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. On Friday, December 9, she was scheduled to head to the...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: “long-time residents” are looking for a loving home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
