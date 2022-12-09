ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Baird & Warner adds affiliate, expands suburban office

As other companies tied to residential real estate sales volumes cut back on staff and expenses to ward off the worst potential blows of a recession, one of Chicago’s oldest brokerages is adding some new blood as it seeks to capture more suburban market share. Baird & Warner, a...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Vista Property plans trio of towers for Fulton Market

Hymie Mishan and Saul Sutton are sure 1,000 new apartments would do well in Fulton Market, and are toying with the idea bringing another 500 to Chicago’s hottest neighborhood for highrise development of late or if offices would be better instead. New York-based development firm Vista Property Group, whose...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Onni Group proposes 29-story Fulton Market office tower

After making some of the biggest bets in Chicago on multifamily development in recent years, Onni Group is diving back into offices with a new Fulton Market proposal. The Vancouver, Canada-based developer is pursuing city approval for a 457-foot-tall, 29-story office tower at 357 North Green Street, across the street from Sterling Bay’s 360 North Green project, Crain’s reported. The project will rise above the Kennedy Expressway, a portion of which sits underground the property and runs diagonally through it from below.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Affordable South Side complex locked in for $100M overhaul

The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s prayers have been answered — at least regarding his hopes for a piece of South Side real estate. A joint venture of New York-based L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI is making an affordable housing play on a Chicago asset, having secured financing to overhaul a property the famed reverend and political figure Jackson visited last year to call for improvements.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy