Puffy Eyes? These Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Patches Make You Feel Like You’re at the Spa

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago

I’m in New York City for less than 24 hours, so naturally, I had to hit up one of the top-rated pizza joints for an obligatory slice last night for dinner. And then, just like clockwork, I woke up this morning with a puffy face and swollen eyes (Worth it? Absolutely). I’m headed to a wedding this weekend, so I needed a quick fix. That’s when I reached for my all-time favorite luxury beauty product: the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Detox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches .

These anti-aging under-eye patches instantly transport me to a spa from the comfort of my own home! (Pro tip: keep these gels in your fridge for an ultra-cooling effect.) As soon as those magical masks touch my face, I suddenly feel relieved and refreshed. Unlike many other under-eye patches, these green gels actually stay in place without falling down my cheeks. In fact, I’m wearing them right now as I type!

These eye gels are like a shot of espresso to your eyes! In fact, they even contain caffeine that diminishes dark circles. Who needs coffee as a morning pick-me-up when you could just apply this soothing under-eye treatment instead? Keep reading to find out why these Peter Thomas Roth gel patches make the perfect holiday gift!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for just $55 at Amazon!

A set of Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches is the ultimate luxury beauty gift. Shopping for someone else in this department can be tricky — skincare is definitely not one size fits all! But these under-eye masks work on all skin types! I have super sensitive skin, and I’ve never had a negative reaction. (Live update: just removed my eye gels, and noticed how smooth and bright my under-eyes now look!)

Formulated with powerful ingredients, these cucumber contour eye patches really pack a punch! Cucumber extract helps to naturally detox and de-puff the skin. Chamomile and aloe help soothe the skin, while niacinamide evens skin tone and texture while reducing the appearance of fine lines. And beauty’s BFF hyaluronic acid boosts skin’s hydration and hydrolyzed collagen makes your complexion look more plump. The result? Revitalized, radiant skin that is more youthful-looking.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for just $55 at Amazon!

If you’re searching for a beauty gift that will dazzle and delight, then look no further. These Peter Thomas Roth eye patches are amazing for anyone on your list!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for just $55 at Amazon!

