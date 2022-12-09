Read full article on original website
Snowy Idaho Weather creates mixed feelings
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it’s not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings.
DEQ announces supplemental water infrastructure funding for FY24
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing additional funding opportunities to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The new funding sources are made available this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sewer Overflow...
Idaho gas prices down nearly 17 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.0...
Big game can handle Idaho winters, but Fish and Game steps in if emergencies arise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We humans aren’t the only ones who can find it a bit of a struggle when a heavy winter storm rolls through Idaho. Our state’s wildlife, specifically deer, elk and pronghorn, can also find themselves in dire straits during extreme and unusual winter weather.
Break out the neoprene: Winter stream fishing is a perfect opportunity to stay outdoors and catch fish
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ask just about anyone if standing in two feet of 33-degree water while snow somehow finds its way down the back of their base layer sounds like their idea of a good time, and you’ll probably get a resounding no. This time of year, it’s tempting for anglers to stash the rods and hang up the waders ‘til next spring. And that turnkey fireplace beside the 55-inch flat screen doesn’t make the decision any easier.
Help protect wintering wildlife in Grand Teton
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Winter has arrived in Grand Teton National Park – an excellent time for recreation in the snow but also a challenging time for wildlife in and around the Tetons. Wildlife specialists are asking visitors to avoid disturbing animals by following all winter closures and voluntarily avoiding bighorn sheep winter zones. In all other areas of the park, visitors should still give wildlife plenty of space by maintaining 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other animals. Visitors can safely enjoy watching wildlife by being respectful of their need for space, staying clear of their sensitive habitats and allowing them to maintain their vital energy reserves.
AAA: Risky driving is on the rise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fatal crashes have dramatically increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to new research by AAA, riskier driving may be to blame. In the latest version of AAA’s Traffic Safety Culture Index, drivers reported a greater willingness to engage in unsafe...
