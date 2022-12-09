Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
IGN
Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core
The Reunion remake of Crisis Core, released in 2022, features a great number of changes to the 2007 original on PSP. This page documents the notable changes we've noticed thus far. General & New Features. This section covers the brand new features added to the game, as well as more...
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
IGN
WoW Upcoming Patch Details Dec 13
It is only natural that with the new Dragonflight Expansion to World of Warcraft and the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination, some balance changes are right around the corner. World of Warcraft's newest patch, releasing on December 13, 2022, promises some major class tuning, most notably an overall...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
IGN
Dead Space: Rewriting and Improving the Story of a Horror Classic - IGN First
The original Dead Space is a video games classic, and a horror story fondly remembered by many. The tale of one engineer fighting to survive within the gloomy, corpse-filled corridors of a dead mining ship left a lasting impression, and so when it came to the remake developer EA Motive has been careful in how it approached the narrative.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
IGN
Cloud Climber
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Cloud Climber side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
IGN
Diablo 4: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
Fans have been waiting a long time for a new installment, and it’s almost here. Diablo IV is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. It’s available to preorder now at a number of retailers (see it on Amazon). Read on for all the details you need to know about Preordering Diablo 4.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
IGN
Max the Student
Pokemon: Skuntank (Lv. 36), Grafaiai (Lv. 36) Located northwest of the Team Star Poison base on a mountain.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
IGN
Armored Core 6 Won't Be a Soulslike - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s daily fix we cover the exclusive interview we got with the FromSoftware devs about whether Armored Core 6 will be more soulsborne this time around. With the critical and commercial success of Elden Ring, and the continued popularity of soulsborne titles, it woudn't be surprising if Hidetaka Miyazaki and Co. went that route for the new Armored Core. However, FromSoftware is sticking to that series' roots and empahsizing aggressive third-person action over the punishing methodical gameplay of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Phil Spencer is continuing his defense of Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, this time commenting on Sony's continued block of the deal. And we have a new best-selling title of 2022: Modern Warfare 2 has officially outsold Elden Ring in North America.
IGN
Goodness Level Check
Goodness Level Check is Stitch's first Friendship Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest will have you tasked with lowering Stitch's badness level and working to mend his relationship with Donald Duck, who is fed up with his pranks. This quest guide will explain everything you need to know about...
