Which character should return for season 3 of The White Lotus?
Spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for the seventh and final episode of The White Lotus season two. On the heels of the second season finale of The White Lotus, we already know about a few things that could be coming in season three. Creator Mike White has said that the next resort location may be somewhere in Asia, and in HBO’s look behind-the-scenes of the finale, he even talked about a potential theme: “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” That still leaves a lot to speculate about, including which former cast member (if any) may be coming along for the journey. We know it won’t be Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid—who met her untimely death at the end of the season season—but everyone else is potentially in the mix. We’ve selected a few characters who could be the new link between seasons (leaving out the ones we’d be fine never hearing from again), and ranked them by how excited we’d be if we heard they were coming back.
DreamWorks alumni hope to create their own Paddington success with a Winnie-the-Pooh prequel
With Winnie-the-Pooh entering the public domain earlier this year, it’s not just macabre horror fanatics who are looking to craft their own stories on the beloved, cartoon bear. A prequel film to A.A. Milne’s classic book has entered the development stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A group...
Were clues to the ending of The White Lotus season 2 hiding in the credits all along?
Spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for the seventh and final episode of The White Lotus season two. One of the pleasures of tuning in to The White Lotus these past two seasons has been the evocative title sequences. Customized to suit the theme and setting of each season, they serve as a map of sorts, providing clues and winking references that set the tone for the episodes to come. It didn’t take long for fans to figure out that the wallpaper images in season one corresponded to the suites the characters were staying in: Palm, Hibiscus, Pineapple, and Tradewinds. There were other references too, like the rotting fruit next to Steve Zahn’s name symbolizing his character’s testicular cancer scare.
On Willow, a haunted fortress exposes secrets and conflicts
According to horror author Stephen Graham Jones, there are two kinds of haunted houses: “stay away houses” and “hungry houses.” The fortress of Nockmaar, where our group of intrepid adventurers is headed in the fourth episode of Willow, is definitely a hungry house. If you’ve seen the original Willow, you may remember that it was the castle of the wicked sorceress Queen Bavmorda. Even if you haven’t, you could probably guess that this is a very bad place based on the obsidian walls and swirling storm clouds overhead. The walls just ooze evil. Now it may be the only hope of finding a cure for the magic infection that threatens to turn Graydon to the dark side, just as it turned Commander Ballentine a few episodes ago.
Mike White is offering some more ideas for the third season of The White Lotus
Last night, HBO’s The White Lotus said “Arrivederci” after another luxury vacation for the ages. Now that the deaths of a few rich, miserable people have been played out and packed away, it’s time to, firstly, praise the performances of Meghann Fahy and Jennifer Coolidge this season, and secondly, start looking forward to season three.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Netflix says Wednesday and Harry & Meghan are two of its biggest hits ever
We all stopped talking about Dahmer a while ago, but now we can really stop talking about: Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off/reboot/Thing Wednesday has surpassed Dahmer (or Monster Dahmer: The Dahmer Monster Dahmer, if you go by the full title) as the second-biggest English-language series in Netflix history (based on how many people watched a thing in its first month). Dahmer landed at 856.2 million hours watched in its first month, while Wednesday has already crossed 1 billion with another week to go in its first month. That means it will go even higher! But it’s still not the top show, which is Stranger Things’ fourth season.
The White Lotus
The second season of The White Lotus has come to an end in an appropriately dramatic (and hilarious) fashion. We’ve said goodbye (and, in some cases, “rest in peace”) to some fan-favorite characters, including Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia. But as she enters the annals of White Lotus alumni, Richardson has a suggestion for who should check into the hotel after her.
In "Leeches," Welcome To Chippendales goes in circles
Is this episode when everything turns? And by everything, I mean my opinion. Up until now, I’ve enjoyed the disco-fueled, neon-drenched, cigarette-hazed bender of a show Welcome To Chippendales has billed itself as. This increasingly lurid origin story for the famed stripclub has had no shortage of amazing (and amazingly bonkers) moments that have made it feel like a rollicking, fun ride. But with “Leeches,” I may have hit a wall.
National Treasure: Edge Of History
When Disney rolled out National Treasure in 2004, America was riding high on post-September 11 patriotic fervor. George W. Bush had just been reelected, and some folks were gung-ho about preserving the Union and kicking terrorist butt. Three years later, National Treasure: Book of Secrets hit the multiplex in the wake of Dubya’s botched war and Hurricane Katrina response, but the sequel still made bank (despite reviews as meh as those that greeted the first movie). Whatever the political winds, a franchise was born—including a series of novelized prequels. Fifteen years on, have the times a’changed?
HBO Max to remove Westworld, Love Life, and The Nevers amid “broader financial review”
Having already canceled Minx earlier today (despite the show wrapping production on a second season that is now not going to air), along with announcing that the show’s first season will be pulled from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery and its bloodthirsty boss David Zaslav have ordered a few more murders: Love Life, Westworld, and The Nevers are all going to be pulled from HBO Max as part of what Deadline grimly describes as a “broader financial review” of the streaming service’s slate ahead of the end of the year.
Scream VI teaser trailer: Bright lights, big city, bloody murder
Looks like Liz Lemon was right when she called New York a “concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there’s nothing you can do.” In this case, there’s nothing you can do to escape Ghostface, even if you move across the country to a major metropolis. Such is the struggle of the survivors in the newly released teaser trailer for Scream VI, which hits theaters March 10, 2023.
Hayao Miyazaki's next feature, How Do You Live, sets initial release date
The Japan release date for Hayao Miyazaki’s next (and final film) has officially been shared. After revealing in October the feature, tentatively titled How Do You Live, was close to completion, it’s been announced that Japanese audiences will get to see the film starting July 14, 2023. How...
Monique Coleman says Disney "broke my heart" with the High School Musical 3 promotional tour
While the main leads of Disney’s teen opera High School Musical were Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ clique-crossed lovers Troy and Gabriella, the true stars of the film series were East High School’s chorus of side characters. One of those highlights was Taylor McKessie, Gabriella’s best friend and the school’s queen of academics, played by actor Monique Coleman. For the Gimme Mo’ producer, though, one negative experience with the musical franchise left her heartbroken, as she revealed recently while sitting in on former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast Vulnerable.
James Gunn calls out latest DC Studios The Batman reporting as "entirely untrue"
Hollywood executives, as a rule, aren’t the most communicative of people. It’s one of the things that makes James Gunn, so recently installed in his new position as co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, refreshing: Gunn’s a guy who’s always prided himself on transparency, talking plainly, often on social media, with fans about his stances on his films, characters, comic book opinions, etc.
Patty Jenkins says she “never walked away” from Wonder Woman 3, offers update on Rogue Squadron
Last week, a report came out that Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman movie had been canned, supposedly because whatever Jenkins had planned didn’t align with whatever ideas that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on for their new slate of superhero movies. Gunn sort of denied it, and then a second report came out that claimed it was Jenkins’ idea to walk away from the project after Warner Bros. Film Group co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy rejected her pitch and told her to take things in a different direction—supposedly leading to Jenkins saying that, among other things, they “didn’t understand the character,” that they “didn’t understand character arcs,” and that they didn’t understand Jenkins herself.
R.I.P. Angelo Badalamenti, composer and frequent David Lynch collaborator
Angelo Badalamenti, the composer who won a Grammy for his iconic, haunting work on Twin Peaks and who regularly worked with David Lynch both before and after, has died. This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says the news was confirmed by the composer’s family, but a specific cause of death was not given. Badalamenti was 85.
How Hollywood (finally) took on intergenerational trauma in 2022
Everything Everywhere All At Once is a shockingly original movie in many regards. It follows a middle-aged woman hopping through multiverses to save the world using kung fu skills. It gives us the love story of two lesbians with hot dog fingers. It watches grown men race to shove an IRS accounting award up their asses. And it dares to examine the parent/child relationship through the refreshingly realistic lens of intergenerational trauma, something that films prior to this year have largely skirted.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Season three of Party Down gets a long-awaited release date and a new teaser
Are we having fun yet? The cast of Party Down is back to celebrate good times with a new teaser for the third season of the cult comedy. It’s been twelve years since the Starz comedy was canceled, but some things never change—including the mandated formal uniform for the group of cater waiters. The Starz series is set to make its official return on February 24, 2023.
