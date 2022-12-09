Read full article on original website
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
The Detroit Lions is widely considered to be the worst NFL franchise of all time. Is that about to change?
For the vast majority of its existence, the Detroit Lions has been a bad football team. But, right now, the team is hot, making the Lions the talk of the NFL. Could the Lions be for real this time?
Caputo: Give Dan Campbell credit as Lions stay hot
The Lions were far less than perfect Sunday, but nonetheless more impressive than the previous week. Because, unlike their destruction of Jacksonville, the Lions still found a way to beat the playoff-bound Vikings. And handily.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are ROLLING. On Sunday, the 5-7 Lions hosted the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win at Ford Field. Despite the records heading into the game, the Lions were favored to win the game, which shows they are starting to earn quite a bit of respect. That was not the case at all earlier in the season as the Lions continued to lose on their way to a 1-6 start. Goff remembers that and says “it feels good” to make the haters eat what they said.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for the Playoffs: 3 Teams to root for in Week 14
We are already in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and though our Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to their season, they have now won four of their past five games, and, believe it or not, they are not that far out of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. Moving forward, as we have been doing for years, we will be letting you know in our Detroit Lions Rooting Guide which teams to root for in terms of helping the Lions earn a playoff spot. We will continue doing this through the remainder of the season unless the Lions are eliminated from a playoff spot. In that case, we will shift to rooting for a higher draft pick. Here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for the Playoffs in Week 14.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
New Odell Beckham Jr. power rankings after Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton
With the Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton, it’s worth reviewing the remaining teams vying for Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. is the free agent wide receiver holding all the cards this season, resulting in a scramble by the NFL’s top teams to land OBJ for a playoff power-up.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
