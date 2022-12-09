3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

3 New England restaurants land on "Top 100" list 00:30

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.

OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.

Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co. , founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website.

"The food was delicious. Service was great. The baked alaska was fun. I'll be back!" one highlighted review says.

Abe & Louie's , also on Boylston Street, "is the epitome of a classic steakhouse," OpenTable says. "The iconic establishment sets the standard for elegant dining with superior service, charm, and appeal in a timeless sophisticated atmosphere."

Lobster Savannah is pictured at Abe & Louie's restaurant in Boston Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The region's third entry on the list can be found in Maine. Scales in Portland is described as "a traditional New England restaurant with modern touches."

"Enjoy classic fried seafood as well as locally sourced land fare, while enjoying the view of a quintessential working Maine harbor," OpenTable states.

Data shared by OpenTable showed that more people are going out for dinner on weekdays, and there's also an increase in demand for earlier dinner reservations between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Diners are also more willing to spend $50 or more for a memorable restaurant experience compared to 2019, OpenTable found.

Click here for the full list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2022.