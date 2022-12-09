ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjf17_0jdEVFIl00

3 New England restaurants land on "Top 100" list 00:30

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.

OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.

Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co. , founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website.

"The food was delicious. Service was great. The baked alaska was fun. I'll be back!" one highlighted review says.

Abe & Louie's , also on Boylston Street, "is the epitome of a classic steakhouse," OpenTable says. "The iconic establishment sets the standard for elegant dining with superior service, charm, and appeal in a timeless sophisticated atmosphere."

Lobster Savannah is pictured at Abe & Louie's restaurant in Boston Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The region's third entry on the list can be found in Maine. Scales in Portland is described as "a traditional New England restaurant with modern touches."

"Enjoy classic fried seafood as well as locally sourced land fare, while enjoying the view of a quintessential working Maine harbor," OpenTable states.

Data shared by OpenTable showed that more people are going out for dinner on weekdays, and there's also an increase in demand for earlier dinner reservations between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Diners are also more willing to spend $50 or more for a memorable restaurant experience compared to 2019, OpenTable found.

Click here for the full list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable

They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston now requires captions on TVs in restaurants, bars, gyms

BOSTON — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms, and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities."Improving communications access in public spaces across Boston is critical to Boston truly being for everyone," said Mayor Michelle Wu, who signed a City Council-passed ordinance on Friday. "This ordinance removes barriers for people with disabilities, and I am grateful to the Disabilities Commission, Disability Advisory Board and the entire Boston City Council for their leadership and advocacy."In 2020, then-board member Wesley Ireland raised the issue of requiring that live transcripts...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Shy Bird Comes in for a Landing in South Boston

Plus, Simcha is reopening, the Dogwood is closing, and more local food news. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to our weekly news roundup, keeping you up to date on tidbits of Boston-area restaurant news. Got info that should be on our radar? Send an email.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Filene's Basement to Friendly's: Why are we obsessed with the past?

BOSTON -- It can be an old video of "the running of the brides," or a stroll into the WBZ archive of commercials -- we love talking about where we used to eat or shop. Filene's Basement might be at the top of the list: "Hopping off the train on my way home from work, running in, buying a couple cashmere sweaters and run home," one woman recalled. Another said, "look for the bargains, fight all the other ladies for the bargains." Comedian and pop culture enthusiast Ken Reid can't get enough of it. "I just kept this because it's got a Filene's price...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman's passion for Bruins inspired her to start Top Shelf Cookies

BOSTON -  A woman's love for the Bruins is a big part of the story behind the very successful Top Shelf Cookies in Boston.Owner Heather Higgins Yunger's passion for the B's led her to try something new."I've been going to Bruins games for over 20 years. I love it, I love the community there," she told WBZ-TV. "In 2011 I started baking black and gold cookies. Dark chocolate with peanut butter chips and I would bring it to the Fours before every game."After the Bruins won the Stanley Cup she had a revelation."When they won I thought that I...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Helicopter Tour Of Boston's Holiday Lights From Thousands Of Feet In Sky

NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One way to get in the holiday spirit is to see holiday lights around the commonwealth. One company is helping people see the lights in a new way... from the skies. Boston Executive Helicopters is taking passengers on a holiday helicopter tour around the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy