ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk

Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 Ascent SUVs over a fire risk. The automaker says the vehicle's heating system may have been incorrectly fastened, and is warning drivers to park away from buildings until inspected.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy