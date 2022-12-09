ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

fox9.com

Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Possible Drunk Driver Leads to Multiple Car Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a multiple-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday morning. Just before 11:00 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Berks Weekly

Road rage leads to shooting in Mount Penn, police say

The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Perkiomen Ave in Mount Penn, December 8, 2022, around 12:30pm. According to preliminary information provided by police, the incident began as road rage between two drivers traveling eastbound from the city. During...
MOUNT PENN, PA
KARE 11

Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

