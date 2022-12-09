Read full article on original website
St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man
Investigators on scene of a homicide in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in the Greater East Side neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Courtesy of Saint Paul Police. Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month.
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
Possible Drunk Driver Leads to Multiple Car Crash
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a multiple-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday morning. Just before 11:00 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.
St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
Police in Maplewood have identified an individual who died in a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday night. Authorities said 56-year-old Mark Koepke, from St. Paul, was killed at about 10 p.m. in the area of McKnight Road near Margaret Street. The suspect vehicle sought by police is a 2011-2020 dark...
Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
St. Paul man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot
A St. Paul man has been convicted in federal court after he attempted to sell a kilogram of cocaine at the St. Louis Park Home Depot parking lot. Hugo Escudero, 45, attempted to sell the drug, weighing around 2.2 lbs, for an estimated $38,000. Police also found an additional 13.5...
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Police looking for suspects following Town of Union explosion
On December 8th, at approximately 5 a.m., New York State Police responded to reports of an explosion on Cardinal Way in the Town of Union.
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
Road rage leads to shooting in Mount Penn, police say
The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Perkiomen Ave in Mount Penn, December 8, 2022, around 12:30pm. According to preliminary information provided by police, the incident began as road rage between two drivers traveling eastbound from the city. During...
Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Single-car accident on 35W leaves one dead, three injured
A single car accident in Minneapolis has left one 41-year-old man dead and three other males, ages 28, 31and 37 fighting for their life after rolling a Chevy Suburban on 35W and Johnson.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Burglars steal more than $15,000 in hair extensions from Twin Cities business
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.Police are investigating.
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
