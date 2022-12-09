Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Cincinnati Herald
Free admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Museum for the rest of 2022
CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, located in Union Terminal, will waive museum ticket costs for the remainder of the year. This decision was made in an effort to address the recent surge in antisemitism, stated Kara Driscoll, Communications & Marketing Manager of the museum.
Cincinnati Herald
Local artist aspires to be the Black Dr. Suess with release of new children’s book￼
Local artist Ke’Monte Figgs aspires to become the Black Dr. Suess. His new book, “Dreams, Art and Success,” is a guide to young people to follow their dreams. He recently released the book at an event at Kennedy Heights Arts Center, 6546 Montgomery Road, where he read and shared his inspiration for “Dreams, Art and Success.”
Cincinnati Herald
Three Acts: Jewish Over-the-Rhine
The Over-the-Rhine Museum is delighted to announce the next installment in our story-sharing series, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine” on Wednesday, December 14th at Memorial Hall (1225 Elm Street). As Jewish Cincinnati’s bicentennial year comes to a close, this program features three talks about the roles and impacts of Jewish residents in Over-the-Rhine and the West End. Short presentations will be made by: Carrie Rhodus, Operations Manager of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati; Anne Delano Steinert, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Cincinnati; and J. Miles Wolf, a photographic artist with work focused on Jewish Cincinnati. Event check-in will start at 6:00 pm and the program will begin at 6:30 pm.
WLWT 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Cincinnati on 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man' tour
CINCINNATI — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are teaming up to go on tour next summer, and they're coming to Cincinnati. The classic rock bands will bring "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour to the Riverbend Music Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with special guest Uncle Kracker. Tickets...
Cincinnati Holocaust museum offering free admission to combat ‘surge in antisemitism’
CINCINNATI — A Holocaust museum in Cincinnati is offering free admission for the rest of the year to combat what they called a surge in antisemitism. The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center, located inside the Union Terminal, said they are offering free admission until Jan. 2 to “educate the public in this critical time.”
Cincinnati CityBeat
How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors
If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
ohparent.com
7 Holiday Weekend Events Around Cincinnati
Another holiday weekend in Southwest Ohio packed full of family fun! Bundle up the kids and explore something new at one of these totally awesome family events:. It’s not the holidays until it’s Holiday Pops! Experience the splendor of Music Hall decked out like a winter wonderland, and feel the warmth as JMR and the Pops perform beloved holiday classics. The Annie Moses Band, who wowed Pops audiences at Riverbend last summer, adds to the joy that makes Holiday Pops the perfect tradition.
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
Radio Business Report
Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies
In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
Witchcraft Dooms the Ohio Statehouse, and 11 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
There were new faces everywhere in Cincinnati this week – including some odd ones.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
oxfordobserver.org
Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie
Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, Mercy Health could split at years end, affecting 12,000 patients
Cigna and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health could split, leaving thousands of patients without in-network access to their provider, if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Dec. 9. The newspaper reported 12,000 patients would be affected by the contract break at Mercy Health's...
