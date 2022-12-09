The Over-the-Rhine Museum is delighted to announce the next installment in our story-sharing series, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine” on Wednesday, December 14th at Memorial Hall (1225 Elm Street). As Jewish Cincinnati’s bicentennial year comes to a close, this program features three talks about the roles and impacts of Jewish residents in Over-the-Rhine and the West End. Short presentations will be made by: Carrie Rhodus, Operations Manager of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati; Anne Delano Steinert, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Cincinnati; and J. Miles Wolf, a photographic artist with work focused on Jewish Cincinnati. Event check-in will start at 6:00 pm and the program will begin at 6:30 pm.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO