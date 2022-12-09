ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

Free admission to the Holocaust & Humanity Museum for the rest of 2022

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, located in Union Terminal, will waive museum ticket costs for the remainder of the year. This decision was made in an effort to address the recent surge in antisemitism, stated Kara Driscoll, Communications & Marketing Manager of the museum.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Three Acts: Jewish Over-the-Rhine

The Over-the-Rhine Museum is delighted to announce the next installment in our story-sharing series, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine” on Wednesday, December 14th at Memorial Hall (1225 Elm Street). As Jewish Cincinnati’s bicentennial year comes to a close, this program features three talks about the roles and impacts of Jewish residents in Over-the-Rhine and the West End. Short presentations will be made by: Carrie Rhodus, Operations Manager of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati; Anne Delano Steinert, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Cincinnati; and J. Miles Wolf, a photographic artist with work focused on Jewish Cincinnati. Event check-in will start at 6:00 pm and the program will begin at 6:30 pm.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors

If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage

COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

7 Holiday Weekend Events Around Cincinnati

Another holiday weekend in Southwest Ohio packed full of family fun! Bundle up the kids and explore something new at one of these totally awesome family events:. It’s not the holidays until it’s Holiday Pops! Experience the splendor of Music Hall decked out like a winter wonderland, and feel the warmth as JMR and the Pops perform beloved holiday classics. The Annie Moses Band, who wowed Pops audiences at Riverbend last summer, adds to the joy that makes Holiday Pops the perfect tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Radio Business Report

Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies

In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie

Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
beckerspayer.com

Cigna, Mercy Health could split at years end, affecting 12,000 patients

Cigna and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health could split, leaving thousands of patients without in-network access to their provider, if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Dec. 9. The newspaper reported 12,000 patients would be affected by the contract break at Mercy Health's...
CINCINNATI, OH

