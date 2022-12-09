Read full article on original website
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
6 tell-tale traits of a toxic family and tips to protect your emotional health, according to therapists
Ongoing family conflict and disrespect can harm your relationships and well-being. Here's how to care for yourself while navigating a toxic dynamic.
Overcoming Loneliness: 5 Tips
Loneliness can be a debilitating feeling, but some techniques can help overcome it. Some of these include:. 1. Identify and address the underlying causes. If you are feeling lonely because you are not socializing enough, for example, you can make an effort to be more social. If you are feeling lonely because you are not in a relationship, you can work on building self-esteem and developing better relationships.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
MedicalXpress
Parents talk more to toddlers who talk back, study finds
Hummus. Chewbacca. Tofu. Belly button. These are just a few of the thousands of words scientists at Duke painstakingly decoded from over 2,000 hours of infants' daily lives. They recently used these data to determine if the amount of language kids hear might explain why girls have bigger vocabularies early in life than boys.
Program helps foster kids achieve college dreams
First Star Academy, a privately funded program on 15 college campuses, is teaching life skills to foster care kids in high school and helping them make it to college. Mark Strassmann takes a look at how it's changing lives.
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com
Holiday Traditions for Couples
Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
MedicalXpress
'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support
Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
FireRescue1
3 tips for first responder spouses to maintain a happy marriage
Research shows that "it’s not how much conflict you have but how you work through that conflict that makes the difference" Have you heard of the relationship guru John Gottman? If you haven’t, check him out! He has a lot of books, published research, and in-person workshops built to improve your marriage. What makes him different than all the others? Well, he can predict whether or not a couple is going to divorce with over 90% accuracy just by observing them discuss a conflict! Crazy. This is from his long-term studies and observations of couples. We have learned so much from his in-depth research. He taught us that couples relate the same over time, meaning we are very predictable in the way we approach each other and that doesn’t change much throughout our marriage. He also found that couples usually have conflicts about the SAME issues throughout the whole course of their marriage. He discovered that couples often discuss unresolvable perpetual problems and these come up over and over throughout a marriage making up 69% of the conflicts we have.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
Tips For Surviving The Holidays As An Introvert, According To A Neuropsychologist
Even if you love the holidays, the honest truth is that they are usually stressful for everyone. Between planning and attending events, making special meals, and buying gifts, many find there is never enough time in the day or money in the budget. According to Psychology Today, it's actually common to feel pressure from family to do certain things while also placing unrealistic expectations upon yourself. It can be even more difficult for introverts since so many social expectations are grouped into a few short weeks.
WebMD
All Is Calm, All Is Bright: Navigating the Holidays with Chronic Conditions
The holidays can be an especially challenging and stressful time for family, friend, and co-worker relationships. Combined with societal pressure for gathering and giving, and the uneasy ebb and flow of chronic conditions, it can also be a season of overwhelm, triggers, and flares. It doesn’t have to be. This time of the year can also be an opportunity to reflect on our personal rules of engagement and recommit to the behaviors and practices that support our self-worth and well-being.
