Salina, KS

Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina

A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree

A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Salina Police Log 12-12-22

A woman from Geneseo was transported to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries and later arrested on DUI charges after a single car crash on Friday afternoon around 4:35pm. Police say 35-year-old Abagale Hill lost control of her 2008 Buick Lucerne, driving through a yard in the 800 block of Plaza Drive and smashing into a tree. Hill is also facing numerous traffic charges.
White Jeep rear-ends car, flees scene in south Salina Friday

Police are looking for a white Jeep that fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Salina Friday. A 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 36-year-old Moundridge man was northbound on S. Ninth Street and stopped at the intersection with Belmont Boulevard when another vehicle rear-ended it and then fled the scene, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brooks, Anthony Joseph; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body. Poss...
Car catches fire in Gypsum; driver escapes without injury

GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman escaped injury after her car caught fire Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 61-year-old Gypsum woman went out to start her 2001 Buick LeSabre at approximately 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of King Street. Just after the car started, she heard a loud pop and the car caught fire.
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
Lindsborg Police Arrest Multiple Suspects Linked to Damage in St. Lucia Park

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Lindsborg Police have arrested multiple suspects linked to vandalism that occurred recently in St. Lucia Park. The Lindsborg Police Department reports that the suspects were arrested for criminal damage of property on Thursday. Last week, the public restrooms located in St. Lucia Park adjacent to City Hall were significantly damaged.
Motorcycle Ride to Jail

An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications

Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

