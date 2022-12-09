Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina
A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
Kan. man jailed after crash, fire during high-speed chase
GEARY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday during a pursuit by law enforcement in Geary County. The Kansas HIghway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Brad W. Briand, 43, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 244 fleeing law enforcement. The...
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
WIBW
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 12-12-22
A woman from Geneseo was transported to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries and later arrested on DUI charges after a single car crash on Friday afternoon around 4:35pm. Police say 35-year-old Abagale Hill lost control of her 2008 Buick Lucerne, driving through a yard in the 800 block of Plaza Drive and smashing into a tree. Hill is also facing numerous traffic charges.
White Jeep rear-ends car, flees scene in south Salina Friday
Police are looking for a white Jeep that fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Salina Friday. A 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 36-year-old Moundridge man was northbound on S. Ninth Street and stopped at the intersection with Belmont Boulevard when another vehicle rear-ended it and then fled the scene, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brooks, Anthony Joseph; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body. Poss...
UPDATE: Argument led to gun being fired, no injuries reported
MANHATTAN -UPDATE: Riley County Police Department officers filed a report for attempted aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 2300 block of Candlewood Drive following an incident occurring around 2:30pm on Sunday, December 11th. A 29-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and the Cambridge...
Car catches fire in Gypsum; driver escapes without injury
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman escaped injury after her car caught fire Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 61-year-old Gypsum woman went out to start her 2001 Buick LeSabre at approximately 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of King Street. Just after the car started, she heard a loud pop and the car caught fire.
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
adastraradio.com
Lindsborg Police Arrest Multiple Suspects Linked to Damage in St. Lucia Park
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Lindsborg Police have arrested multiple suspects linked to vandalism that occurred recently in St. Lucia Park. The Lindsborg Police Department reports that the suspects were arrested for criminal damage of property on Thursday. Last week, the public restrooms located in St. Lucia Park adjacent to City Hall were significantly damaged.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Junction City police seize over 2,500 fentanyl pills during search
Over 2,500 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.
2,500 pills possibly containing fentanyl, cocaine seized in Junction City drug bust
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department reports that more than 2,000 pills believed to be fentanyl were found along with cocaine after a search warrant was served on Thursday. The JCPD’s Drug Task Force and Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West […]
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications
Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0