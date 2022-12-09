Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Officials Arrest Third Suspect Connected To Martha's Vineyard Armed Robbery
NEW HAVEN, CT (WBZ NewsRadio) — Weeks after a Rockland Trust was robbed on Martha's Vineyard, federal officials say they arrested a third suspect connected to the crime on Friday. According to the office of United States Attorney of the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, 21-year-old Romane Clayton of...
iheart.com
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
Alligators get all the attention in Florida, but few people outside of the state know about their close relative: the American crocodile. They're much rarer than their common cousins, but a wildlife organization found one on a beach recently. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a picture of...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
iheart.com
Deputies Looking For Suspect Who Pulled Woman From Vehicle, Assaulted Her
Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an assault in Halfmoon. They say a woman was flagged down by a man in the area of Lower Newtown Road near Button Road on Friday. The man then pulled the woman from her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her before leaving the scene. He's described as a man in his 50's who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The woman went to the hospital but has already been released. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 518-885-6761.
Pair net $3M in Florida fortune-telling fraud scheme to lift curse
A pair who led a fortune-telling fraud scheme that collected millions of dollars was sentenced to prison, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida on Thursday.
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
fox9.com
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
iheart.com
CVS-Walgreens Agree To Settlement With RI, MA -16 Other States
Massachusetts will receive some 230 million dollars as its part in a nationwide settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. The settlement stems from what the states contended was the company’s role in furthering the opioid crisis. Overall CVS will pay some 5 billion dollars over a ten year period.
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
mprnews.org
New Twin Cities home helps women heal after domestic violence
Comfort Dondo’s home is dedicated to women everywhere. “I wanted a place where women could walk in and say, ‘Everything has been designed with me in mind’,” she said. There are five bedrooms, two kitchens, and intentional decorations chosen by the women living in each of...
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
iheart.com
More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
No teaching license for Castile’s killer—an open letter from Black parents, educators
It has recently come to our attention that Jeronimo Yanez, the former Saint Anthony police officer who killed Philando Castile, a Black motorist, has applied for a substitute teacher’s license. We were further dismayed to learn that he has been quietly teaching Spanish part-time at a parochial school. Needless...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
