Nevada State

wyo4news.com

Three men convicted of numerous charges in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The felony and misdemeanor charges were the result of a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and involving thousands of hours of investigations and efforts by state and federal wildlife law enforcement officers, county and federal prosecutors, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department forensic laboratory personnel and others. The charges were prosecuted across four different Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
WYOMING STATE
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Driven by union-related spending, Colorado government keeps growing | COVER STORY

On Nov. 1, 2019, Gov. Jared Polis presented his first state budget to the Joint Budget Committee, the legislative panel that shapes the state government's budget, and requested $34.5 billion in total spending, of which $13.8 billion would come from the general fund, the revenue pot from sales, use and income tax, an increase over the previous year of 2.9%.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two people caught in separate avalanches in Colorado

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state. The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler...
COLORADO STATE

