ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiLNM_0jdEQXuO00
Ronald Brown Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said.

Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her surveillance camera alerted her to a man — later identified as Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, NY — on the side of her house on Friday, Dec. 9, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Responding officers found Brown on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.

While searching Brown before his arrest, Sgt. Aniello Schaffer found a loaded Bryco Jennings 9mm handgun in his waistband, the chief said.

The handgun had a round chambered, was loaded with twelve rounds in the magazine and had an obliterated serial number. A further search of Brown revealed a folding knife, suspected crack/cocaine, ecstasy, suspected PCP and drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

Brown was found to have an outstanding warrant from Plainsboro with a bail amount of $764.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to posses a firearm, trespassing, and related weapons and drug charges. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Driver Tases Little Ferry Impound Lot Owner Over Seized Vehicle, Police Charge

An out-of-state driver Tasered the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot when he couldn't immediately get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused PPA Worker Shooter Sought In Massive Manhunt

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker critically injured late last month, which they say is connected to another incident in the Bronx. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, is wanted in the Friday, Nov. 25 incident on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Baby On Board: 1-Year-Old Found In Car After Cops Interrupt New Cassel Drug Deal, Police Say

Two men are facing charges after police allegedly interrupted a drug deal on Long Island and discovered a toddler in one suspect’s car, authorities said. Officers with Nassau County’s Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) were patrolling in New Cassel at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they spotted an alleged drug deal taking place in a car outside an apartment building on Prospect Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Near School In Yonkers

Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired near a school in Westchester. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Yonkers in the area of Lamartine Avenue at Warburton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene with ballistic evidence, Yonkers Police said, noting that at...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy