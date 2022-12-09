Read full article on original website
Hillary Duff Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Swimsuit Photoshoot
Hilary Duff's Women's Health Australia swimsuit issue has fans of the actress seriously sweating.
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos
Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos
While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
Kathy Hilton applies lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay’s PCAs speech: ‘Rude’
Kathy Hilton steals the show wherever she goes. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hit the stage with her co-stars at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards 2022 to introduce the winner of the Best Drama TV Star award, handing it over to “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay. However, once Hargitay got on stage, fans weren’t exactly paying attention to her heartfelt speech with Hilton in the background. The Casa del Sol tequila investor opened up her glittering Valentino purse and pulled out some lip gloss to freshen up her look — all as cameras rolled on the “SVU” star’s speech about...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Baby Spit-Up: ‘Comes With the Territory’
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock The messy side of motherhood! Khloé Kardashian gave fans another glimpse at life with her baby boy — and showed off one of the less pleasant aspects of raising a little one. "It comes with the territory," the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 4, alongside a […]
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson ‘camera-ready’
Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.” On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.” Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree. New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.” “It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume...
Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist'
J.Lo is releasing her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023.
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share son Ace Knute, 9, and daughters Birdie Mae, 3, and Maxwell Drew, 10 Jessica Simpson enjoyed a special generational moment with her mom and her daughter this week. The fashion designer, 42, posed on a homey, winter-like set Thursday to promote her Jessica Simpson Collection holiday line, posing with her mom Tina Simpson, as well as her oldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, 10. Tina and Maxwell show off their matching fuzzy slippers, with the pre-teen making a puckered face as she...
Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps
It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads. News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett's With Love. “This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight […]
The sharent trap: How uploading children’s lives online became a moral and ethical minefield
Meet Jack. He’s just appeared in his nursery nativity play, in an adorably fleecy sheep costume with black face paint on his button nose. Not so long ago, you saw him grinning as widely as his Halloween pumpkin. In the summer, he was shrieking in the sea. A year ago, he was smearing cake on his face. You’ve even seen his ultrasound when he was the size of a peanut.In fact, whether you’ve met Jack or not, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what his three years of existence look like because he’s all over your social feeds. Parents...
The Original Peloton Bike People Love For At-Home Workouts Is On Sale On Amazon For $200 Off
Though you can kickstart your fitness routine at any point, there's something about the incoming year that always makes us want to turn over a new leaf. And, as luck would have it, Amazon just dropped a sale of $200 off the original Peloton bike. (Yes, you read that correctly.)
20 Best Glow-Inducing Night Creams For Every Skin Type In 2022, Per Dermatologists
Any skincare aficionado knows that the nighttime routine is key to glowing skin. While I’m not opposed to slathering myself in serums and sunscreens during the day, it’s more of an appetizer to the molten lava cake that is a nighttime serum. Why do I look forward to my end-of-the-day wash?
Elsa Pataky Has Mega-Toned Legs In A High-Slit Dress In Red Carpet IG Pics With Husband Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky flaunted her mega-sculpted legs in a red, high-slit gown in new Instagram pics, where she posed with her hubby, Chris Hemsworth. The actress, 46, was glowing as she presented her award, and she shared some sweet behind-the-scenes shots. Elsa trains hard for her acting roles, even going into...
Olivia Wilde Shows Off Toned Abs After Leaving the Gym
Olivia Wilde won't let a little heartbreak keep her from enjoying the activities that make her happy—like working out at the gym. The 38-year-old actress and director was recently spotted leaving what looked to be a fitness center in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Wilde's workout 'fit was a...
