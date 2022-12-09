Read full article on original website
Board members approve plan to build shelters
With no hesitation, Hopkins County School Board members approved the plan to move forward with the construction building auxiliary gyms. "If you can help the community while doing something with the school system, it's a win win for everyone." said Marty Cline, the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. The...
Monday afternoon finals canceled at USI due to power outage
The University of Southern Indiana says finals for some students are being canceled Monday afternoon due to a power outage. According to a statement from USI, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. finals are canceled due to a power outage affecting the area. Students whose finals were canceled should work with faculty to reschedule, USI said.
Bird flu discovered in flock of nearly 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County, Indiana
State officials say more bird flu has been discovered in a large commercial flock in southern Indiana. A news release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says a commercial turkey flock in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza virus. Animal health officials say a...
Evansville Police Department announces 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' dates
The Evansville Police Department has laid out its "Coffee With A Cop" schedule for 2023. The monthly event is set to take place at different locations in Evansville on the third Thursday morning of each month in 2023. EPD's first Coffee With a Cop of the year will happen on...
Swearing-in ceremony planned for newly elected officials in Daviess County
A swearing-in ceremony will be held for newly elected officials in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court will host the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Judge Tom Castlen will administer the oath of office for Judge/Executive, County Commissioner, County Attorney, County Clerk,...
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
Evansville officials break ground on new riverfront skatepark
Officials behind Evansville's incoming riverfront skatepark broke ground on the project Monday. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other stakeholders held the groundbreaking ceremony for Sunset Skatepark on Monday morning. Designed with local skateboard and inline skating communities, the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as the largest skate park in the...
Owensboro celebrates holidays with free bus rides
The city of Owensboro is offering a Christmas gift to all public transportation patrons; free bus rides through December 23. The city is celebrating the 12 days leading up to Christmas with this bonus. Owensboro Transit System says it is also offering half off the monthly bus pass for December.
Bird flu confirmed in snow geese and other water birds in Gibson County
Indiana officials say that avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been confirmed in water birds in Gibson County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that approximately 700 geese, mostly snow geese, have recently been found dead in Gibson County, with more than 100,000 snow geese currently present in the western area of the county.
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County
Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities have identified the victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee is the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. As we reported, police were called to a shooting in the area of Judson Street...
Road repairs will limit traffic on Owensboro's west side for several weeks
Owensboro Street Department is closing a portion of West 12th from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repairs. The closure that begins today, is expected to last three to four weeks pending no delays of inclement weather. A detour will be marked in the areas included.
Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings
An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence. Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation. Flowers was ordered to serve out...
California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana
A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California. Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California. According to authorities, the packages were...
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
Stand-up comic and SNL vet Rob Schneider coming to Evansville
A popular comedian and actor is coming to Evansville in 2023. The Old National Events Plaza will be hosting stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live veteran Rob Schneider on March 25, 2023. Schneider's stop in Evansville is part of his "I Have Issues Tour." Organizers say pre-sale tickets will be...
Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville
Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
