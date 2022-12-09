ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: Recently Signed Carlos Estevez Gets High Praise From Former Manager

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

His manager didn't want to lose him in free agency.

The Angels made one big move at the MLB's Winter Meetings this week, adding former Rockies RHP Carlos Estevez to the bullpen.

Estevez is set to join an Angels bullpen in desperate need of help, as they ranked among the league's worst in 2022. He'll look to provide a spark, and will compete to be the team's closer next season. Although he didn't close much for the Rockies, his former manager, Bud Black, knows he has what it takes to be a good shutdown guy in the ninth.

"They’re getting a very talented pitcher," Black said in regards to the Angels signing Estevez.
"Full disclosure, the Angels reached out to me a few times about Carlos. And I said, 'Hey hold on a minute, we want to talk to him, too.' But it’s a good fit for him there. Great arm. And they’re potentially going to give him a chance to close."

It's always a good sign when a player's former manager says he didn't want another team to sign him. The Angels are clearly getting a good pitcher, and one who should contribute in the bullpen immediately.

The-29 year-old had the best season of his career in 2022, sporting a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 62 appearances out of the pen. He had two saves last year, but does have 25 in his career. His contract is for $13.5 million over the next two seasons, so he could become a real steal if he turns into a solid closer.

