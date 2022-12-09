Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
HCRS HONORS COMMUNITY PARTNERS
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, held its annual meeting this year on Nov. 10, in Springfield, in-person again for the first time since 2019. Attended by approximately 115 board members, staff, clients, and community members, the event...
vermontjournal.com
With thanks, together we brightened the community
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce arranges the decorating of the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights, as well as the lights on the holiday tree and Santa’s house for the Downtown Holiday Program. This tradition creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here. Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
vermontjournal.com
BRIC Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You’re invited to Black River Innovation Campus’s December Open House and Actuator Pitch Night. Join us at the Black River Innovation Campus for this end of year open house and pitch night on Dec. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m. The Team at...
vermontjournal.com
Benson’s Chevy Toys for Tots 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Help us make a child’s Christmas special this year. We are once again a local drop-off location in the Ludlow area. Help us fill the tree and truck with books, toys, clothing and more this holiday season. There is no greater joy than a child...
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Downtown Holiday Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are so grateful for all of the people and organizations that contributed to making the Downtown Holiday Program a huge success. We would like to give a shoutout to the fabulous HB Energy Elves for...
Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents
An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
vermontjournal.com
Celebrating 50 Years on County Road with historic display
WINDSOR, Vt. – Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, MAHHC, a member of Dartmouth Health, is celebrating its 50th anniversary on County Road in Windsor, Vt. Individuals coming by for scheduled appointments are encouraged to view the special historic display found at the main entrance of the hospital. The...
vermontjournal.com
Stephen Michael Politza, 1946-2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stephen Michael Politza, 76, of Springfield, Vt. died of natural causes at home on Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022. He was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., the son of Stephen and Theresa (Cavanna) Politza. He received his education in South Glastonbury, Conn. He was proud to serve as a Marine, earning a Meritorious Mast in the Vietnam war. He spent the rest of his life as a self-employed master electrician.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
VTDigger
And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS
Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
WCAX
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
The Valley Reporter
First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten
The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
VSP: Vermonter runs from police twice on same day
A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Marble Valley inmate dies at Rutland hospital
Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor died Sunday at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
