SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce arranges the decorating of the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights, as well as the lights on the holiday tree and Santa’s house for the Downtown Holiday Program. This tradition creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here. Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO