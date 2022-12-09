According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO