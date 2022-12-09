Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
A Florida police chief flashed her badge to get out of ticket. She’s now out of a job
A Florida police chief driving a golf cart without a license plate was stopped by a fellow officer last month and flashed her badge to get out of a ticket. Just a few weeks later, she was asked to step down from her post.
Parents And Their 12-Year-Old Girl Identified In Florida Gulf Plane Crash
The victims in Saturday night’s plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice have been identified as pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and
NECN
‘Is This a Joke?': Man Traveling With 2 Daughters Says He Was Accused of Human Trafficking
A Florida father traveling with his two daughters said he was stopped at the airport and humiliated in front of other passengers as authorities accused him of human trafficking. Jonathan Marcu said he took his daughters to New York where they saw a Billy Joel concert and had a great...
Diamond Ring Worth $40K Found on Florida Beach, Returned to Owner Just Miles Away
A man looking through the sand on a St. Augustine, Florida beach discovered quite the find: a diamond ring valued at $40,000. Joseph Cook was searching through the sand on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine in October when he found the diamond ring set in platinum. Cook posted videos to...
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Publix opened another new store in Naples, Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
“They Brought This on Themselves” — Governor DeSantis Responds to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Comments on Florida Legal Battles
Okay, let’s do the Sparknotes version of allllll the political battles Disney has found itself in lately when it comes to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. After initially refusing to make a statement, Disney (under Bob Chapek’s time as CEO) made comments in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”), indicating that the law should never have been passed and that Disney would work for its repeal.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Banning of Hanukkah Discussion in Florida School Sparks Outrage
The school district cited Florida's Parental Bill of Rights when it initially refused permission for a presentation about the Jewish festival.
A hurricane season Southwest Floridians will never forget
One of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., Ian left southwest Florida devastated, causing at least 75-billion dollars in damage.
DeSantis officials added to lawsuit filed on behalf of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
Two additional officials in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration have been added to a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard in mid-September. DeSantis’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier, and public safety czar, Larry Keefe, were both added to the lawsuit in an...
CNBC
Florida no longer looks like a swing state after DeSantis, Rubio lead big Republican wins
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces yet another lawsuit over Martha's Vineyard migrant flights
The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due-process and equal-protection rights.
New Mexico could play role in saving jaguars from extinction, petition says
There is only one jaguar living in the U.S., scientists believe, in Arizona, and New Mexico could be part of the species’ restoration to its historical range in the American West. Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opted to remove New Mexico lands from an area designated as critical habitat for...
Red Tide Blooms on Florida Beach Decimate Bird and Fish Populations
Red tide continues to spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico and onto the southwest Florida coast. Hurricane Ian already devastated parts of the state. Now it’s dealing with the deaths of bird and fish. An ABC station in Naples, Fla., reported Tuesday that conditions were particularly bad on Vanderbilt...
US News and World Report
Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?
PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Florida Panhandle
In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
dcnewsnow.com
Congressman Elect says he was denied apartment in DC over bad credit
A Florida Congressman-Elect said he was denied an apartment in the District due to bad credit. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/congressman-elect-says-he-was-denied-apartment-in-dc-over-bad-credit/. Congressman Elect says he was denied apartment in …. A Florida Congressman-Elect said he was denied an apartment in the District due to bad credit. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/congressman-elect-says-he-was-denied-apartment-in-dc-over-bad-credit/. AU...
