Florida State

People

Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'

According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
CORAL GABLES, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“They Brought This on Themselves” — Governor DeSantis Responds to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Comments on Florida Legal Battles

Okay, let’s do the Sparknotes version of allllll the political battles Disney has found itself in lately when it comes to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. After initially refusing to make a statement, Disney (under Bob Chapek’s time as CEO) made comments in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”), indicating that the law should never have been passed and that Disney would work for its repeal.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Florida Panhandle

In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
GEORGIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Congressman Elect says he was denied apartment in DC over bad credit

A Florida Congressman-Elect said he was denied an apartment in the District due to bad credit. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/congressman-elect-says-he-was-denied-apartment-in-dc-over-bad-credit/. Congressman Elect says he was denied apartment in …. A Florida Congressman-Elect said he was denied an apartment in the District due to bad credit. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/congressman-elect-says-he-was-denied-apartment-in-dc-over-bad-credit/. AU...
FLORIDA STATE

