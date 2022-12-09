ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Lincoln Riley's Thursday Night Message For Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

 3 days ago

Baker Mayfield

The Oklahoma-to-California pipeline is heating up.

Just ask USC coach Lincoln Riley and his new neighbor Baker Mayfield.

The Los Angeles Rams acquired Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Mayfield had 36 hours to learn the playbook and suit up for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a stunning turn of events, the 27-year-old led a 98-yard touchdown drive to defeat the Raiders 17-16 at SoFi Stadium.

With certainly no time to go househunting this week, Riley took to Twitter to pitch Mayfield on a neighborhood.

His neighborhood.

"Neighbors?" Riley tweeted at Mayfield.

Back in March, the 39-year-old head coach at USC paid nearly $17.2 million for a seven-bedroom mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County.

That's only a 22-mile, 40-minute drive to Sofi Stadium (discounting L.A. traffic, of course). It's perfectly feasible for Mayfield to peruse the area.

Lincoln and Mayfield spent three years together in Norman. Mayfield played at Oklahoma from 2014 to 2017, winning the Heisman trophy during his redshirt senior year.

Riley was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was then promoted to head coach in 2017, spending five seasons at the helm for the Sooners before taking over at USC.

Now, reunited in L.A., there's plenty of opportunity to talk strategy by Riley's pool on his oceanfront estate.

Maybe Mayfield can even stay in the guest house for the time being.

