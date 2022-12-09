North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO