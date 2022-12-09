Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
247Sports
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer
LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed
Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
247Sports
Chris Beard's lawyer releases statement after Texas basketball coach's arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, according to a Travis County Jail spokeswoman. The spokeswoman said Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 am Monday...
North Shore ends Westlake's 54-game win streak, advances to Texas high school football state championship
Something had to give Saturday at Rice Stadium between two undefeated titans of Texas high school football. Austin Westlake entered with a 54-game winning streak. North Shore countered with a 27-game streak of its own. Make it 28 for North Shore, which snapped the longest active winning streak in ...
Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season. After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke. The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."
247Sports
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
247Sports
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning
Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
247Sports
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
thecomeback.com
Jason Witten may have surprising new job
Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
247Sports
Texas Longhorns' basketball — shaken by Chris Beard arrest — tries to move on
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas players who had their college basketball worlds turned upside down hours earlier were on the court, trying to run their offensive and defensive sets. Acting coach Rodney Terry waved his arm, urging the Longhorns to push the ball up the floor. When the Texas band wasn’t playing, music blared over the loud speakers, and “MAKE NOISE!” flashed repeatedly on the video board.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
247Sports
Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit
It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
