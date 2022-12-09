ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
LSUCountry

LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer

LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning

Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecomeback.com

Jason Witten may have surprising new job

Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Texas Longhorns' basketball — shaken by Chris Beard arrest — tries to move on

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas players who had their college basketball worlds turned upside down hours earlier were on the court, trying to run their offensive and defensive sets. Acting coach Rodney Terry waved his arm, urging the Longhorns to push the ball up the floor. When the Texas band wasn’t playing, music blared over the loud speakers, and “MAKE NOISE!” flashed repeatedly on the video board.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit

It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
LINCOLN, NE

