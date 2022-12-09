Read full article on original website
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Report: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo MRI On Monday
Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI for his injured oblique on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played through the injury after hurting his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 16-of-21 ...
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 14 Results
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season. On the other end of the spectrum, there are now three teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have no chance of...
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Brock Purdy 'Absolutely Fearless' in 49ers' Blowout Win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In his first NFL start, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The former Iowa State star, who was the last pick of April's...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor...
J.J. Watt, Twitter Rip 'Absurd' Roughing the Passer Penalty on Dolphins vs. Chargers
The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to protect quarterbacks, but questionable roughing the passer penalties have ignited a wave of scrutiny throughout the 2022 season. Another such occurrence took place in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers when...
Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
Marquee games fill the week in Top 25 basketball
The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury
The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
NFL Week 14: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 14, we saw the first NFL team punch its ticket to the playoffs, and that squad looks like its peaked at the right time. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke down the Philadelphia Eagles' significant win over the New York Giants, and we'll discuss some of the teams chasing them in the standings.
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 SNF
The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles gained a game at the top of the...
Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery
The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Way-Too-Early Grades for Men's College Basketball 1st-Year Head Coaches
The 2021-22 men's college basketball season was an incredible one for first-year head coaches. Tommy Lloyd led Arizona to a No. 1 seed. T.J. Otzelberger took Iowa State on a surprise run to the Sweet 16. Hubert Davis guided North Carolina to the title game. Indiana, Loyola-Chicago, Marquette, Texas and Texas Tech also made the dance in their first seasons under new leadership.
