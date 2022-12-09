ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
CONWAY, SC
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 14 Results

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season. On the other end of the spectrum, there are now three teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have no chance of...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Marquee games fill the week in Top 25 basketball

The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 14: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

In Week 14, we saw the first NFL team punch its ticket to the playoffs, and that squad looks like its peaked at the right time. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke down the Philadelphia Eagles' significant win over the New York Giants, and we'll discuss some of the teams chasing them in the standings.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch

Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery

The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early Grades for Men's College Basketball 1st-Year Head Coaches

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season was an incredible one for first-year head coaches. Tommy Lloyd led Arizona to a No. 1 seed. T.J. Otzelberger took Iowa State on a surprise run to the Sweet 16. Hubert Davis guided North Carolina to the title game. Indiana, Loyola-Chicago, Marquette, Texas and Texas Tech also made the dance in their first seasons under new leadership.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy