CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Android Police

How to hide your home from Google Maps

If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Android Headlines

New Google Photos search button replaces Lens

Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Phone Arena

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Body Shown In Spy Images And Video From Giga Texas

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas.
Android Headlines

Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera

Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
petapixel.com

Lomography DigitaLIZA Lab is a Web-Based Processor for Scanned Film

Lomography has released the DigitaLIZA Lab, a web-based tool that allows film photographers to convert and fine-tune film scans in a few clicks. The interface for DigitaLIZA Lab is incredibly simple. Photographers can upload film scans, either positive or negative, and can convert them and perform light edits and then download them, making film scans much easier to process and share.
Android Authority

You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide

No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image

Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.

