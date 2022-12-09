Tennessee gives additional $18M incentive to Ultium Cells in Spring Hill

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give Ultium Cells an additional $18 million incentive for expanding its yet-to-be opened electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Spring Hill.

The $275 million additional promise at the facility is in addition to the previously promised $2.3 billion initial project that was awarded a $60 million FastTrack grant in April 2021.

In all, the project will then be a nearly $2.6 billion investment receiving $78 million in FastTrack grants.

Ultium Cells is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Once the facility is open, Ultium Cells is expected to employ a workforce of 1,700 in Maury County.

"This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM's aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years," said Tom Gallagher, the vice president of operations for Ultium Cells. "Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM's plan for more than one million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade.

"We appreciate the support the state of Tennessee, Maury County and Spring Hill has shown Ultium Cells, and that support is playing an important role in making this expansion investment possible in our Spring Hill facility."

Ultium Cells will provide batteries for the Cadillac LYRIQ and other electric vehicles produced at the General Motors Spring Hill assembly plant.