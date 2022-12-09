Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes

Plan approves $1.8 billion for unemployment debt

A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois.

Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation signed Thursday, negotiated between business, labor and lawmakers, also puts an additional $450 million into the fund.

RTA eyes tax and fee hikes

Tax and fee hikes may be coming to support the public transportation system in the Chicago area.

The Regional Transportation Authority’s five-year plan said the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit at a time when fewer people are using trains and buses. The RTA oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace Suburban Bus.

More emergency shelter funds

With colder weather coming, the Illinois Department of Human Services has announced they are appropriating an extra $5 million in state funds to expand emergency housing.

According to IDHS officials, most of the fund will expand existing housing program contracts. Advocacy groups report there is a long-term shortage of 4,000 emergency shelter beds across the state.