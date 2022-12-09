ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

aroundptown.com

Mitchell Melons Receives IFB Award (photos)

Doug and Jeanne Mitchell, owners of Mitchell Melons in rural Tampico, were recognized last week as a winner of an Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year Award at the Illinois Farm Bureau Conference in Chicago. Diane Baker, Whiteside County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator, along with...
TAMPICO, IL
KWQC

Holiday events in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Here is a list of Holiday events in the Quad Cities!. Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Dates: Dec. 14 - Jan. 1, daily 5-9 p.m. Admission: Adults/$10,...
DAVENPORT, IA
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Moline police support one of their own in cancer fight

The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help to support one of their own in the fight of his life, for his life. During an overnight shift in September, Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found a tumor on his brain and later […]
MOLINE, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
97X

You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 30 teams from the Quad Cities area competed in the QC FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Lego League robotics event. The event was held at Putnam museum, where about 150 students, aged 9-14, put their autonomous robots on display as well as their research on an energy-related problem, both of which they have been working on since early fall.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
B100

Water Main Break In Bettendorf Leads To Road Closure, Detour

Things go a little wet on Monday near Scott Community College in Bettendorf. The City of Bettendorf and crews are working on repairing a water main break that took place late Monday afternoon and is asking the public to find a detour around this Bettendorf road as repairs are being done.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police’s Toy Drive

This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
MOLINE, IL
B100

One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing

After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
STERLING, IL
B100

B100

